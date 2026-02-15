Wales vs. France LIVE: Latest updates from Six Nations clash

Open Extended Reactions

Louis Rees-Zammit will start at fullback for Wales. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Follow ESPN's live updates as Wales host France in Cardiff for the final match of the Six Nations second round.

Scotland surged to the top of the table following their emphatic 31-20 win over England in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon, but France can reclaim top spot with a win in Wales.

Les Bleus remain the only team with a shot at securing a Grand Slam after England's defeat and are hot favourites to rack up another big score against Wales.

The challenge couldn't be much tougher for the hosts, who haven't won a Six Nations game since 2023.

ESPN will have all the build-up and action from the Principality Stadium.