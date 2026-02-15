Waratahs brawler Miles Amatosero speaks: Should have kept level headed

Waratahs lock Miles Amatosero has opened up on his training-ground brawl with teammate Angus Scott-Young, admitting he needs to better manage his emotions if he is to fulfil the potential of his young rugby career.

Amatosero was last month handed a four-game ban, two of which were suspended if he conducted off-field educational courses, after he fractured Scott-Young's eye socket with a series of punches at the Waratahs' Daceyville headquarters in Sydney.

Vision of the incident was eventually leaked to the media, with Amatosero perhaps fortunate not to have received a sterner punishment given his actions during a high-intensity Waratahs training sequence.

Speaking to the media after NSW opened their Super Rugby Pacific season with a 36-12 win over Queensland, a result to which Amatosero was a key contributor, the 22-year-old admitted he had overstepped the mark.

"Obviously it's been a tough month. Everyone has handled the situation really well, and obviously I regret that it happened, and it shouldn't have happened," Amatosero said. "We should have kept level-headed, but again, our trainings are geared, especially on a Friday, to take us to that level.

"So I've just got to be better in getting to that level and not going over. But as for how it is now, we've all moved past it. It seems like forever ago now but now we've got footy on so it's good to look up."

Amatosero said he and Scott-Young had buried the hatchet, declaring the incident "dead and buried".

And while he, and the Waratahs, are now keen to move on, he said the experience, while embarrassing and unfortunate, had also proven a learning curve, the towering second-rower promising to take the lessons of the past month to heart as he looks to solidify himself at Super Rugby level.

Miles Amatosero says the incident with teammate Angus Scott-Young is now 'dead and buried' Mark Kolbe Photography/Getty Images

"As for the courses, what I took out of them was rugby related but mostly just for my own character," Amatosero said of his off-field education sessions. "I think me as a person, I can always work to be better, and some of the stuff and some of the work that I did has definitely bettered me as a person, which will then reflect me as a player.

"Training and games, to me, it's a separate thing; but for me definitely playing with that edge and that physicality and that aggression, but without going over, is really a strength of mine. And every day I'm trying to build on that, and game by game I'm hoping to get better at that."

Amatosero said the hardest thing about the incident was being away from his Waratahs teammates, after he was jettisoned to a separate, and solo, training ground as part of his suspension.

There were also inflammatory comments made by Scott-Young's father, Sam, a former Wallabies forward, who said Amatosero should be sacked for what he had done to his son.

But the second-rower, who spent time in France as a youngster before returning home to continue his career with the Waratahs, said that had also been dealt with and, given that he had now addressed the incident, he was hopeful it would not generate any more coverage.