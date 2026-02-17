England's Henry Arundell free to face Ireland after escaping ban

Open Extended Reactions

Henry Arundell is free to face Ireland on Saturday after escaping a ban for being sent off in England's Guinness Six Nations defeat by Scotland.

Arundell was shown two yellow cards in the first half of the 31-20 loss at Murrayfield in round two, with the second resulting in a 20-minute red card, thereby triggering a citing.

However, a disciplinary hearing held on Tuesday decided that the "sending off of the player had been a sufficient sanction and no further sanction was appropriate."

Henry Arundell was shown two yellow cards against Scotland on Saturday but is free to face Ireland. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Arundell was initially penalised for a breakdown offence and was then given his marching orders for taking Scotland wing Kyle Steyn out in the air shortly before half-time.

At the hearing, the 23-year-old wing accepted he had committed acts of foul play for both yellow cards and the committee upheld the subsequent red.

- Six Nations power rankings: England drop, but by how much?

- Players to watch: Can Pollock start for England? Bielle-Biarrey shines

It was then decided that because of the circumstances, which included the "first yellow card had been issued for a 'technical offence' and that the second yellow card had been issued for a very different act of foul play," he should receive no further punishment.

Arundell has scored four tries in his two starts in this Six Nations, including a hat-trick in the opener against Wales, but is fighting for his place in the team following his disciplinary lapses in Edinburgh.