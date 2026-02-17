Six Nations: Henry Pollock to make first start for England vs. Ireland

Open Extended Reactions

Henry Pollock will make his first Test start for England on Saturday. David Rogers/Getty Images

Henry Pollock will make his first start for England on Saturday after being named in the starting XV for the Six Nations match with Ireland as one of three changes from the side that lost to Scotland.

Steve Borthwick has shaken the team up after the Calcutta Cup defeat with Pollock, Tom Curry and Ollie Lawrence all starting.

Lawrence's inclusion at outside centre sees Tommy Freeman shift to the wing. Away from the trio of changes, captain Maro Itoje will win his 100th cap on Saturday as England look to get back to winning ways at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

The changes see Pollock start at No.8, with Ben Earl moving to openside. Tom Curry starts at blindside with Guy Pepper and Sam Underhill dropping to the bench.

Lawrence's inclusion means winger Tom Roebuck drops out of the matchday squad. Henry Arundell is retained on the wing after he was sent off in England's defeat to Scotland. He avoided a suspension at a hearing on Tuesday.

On the bench, Jack van Poortvliet replaces Ben Spencer while Marcus Smith is back in for Fin Smith.

"We're expecting a huge contest at Allianz Stadium and we're excited for it," Borthwick said. "We know the challenge Ireland will bring and we've selected a side that we believe has the right balance to meet it."

For Itoje, he becomes just the ninth men's England player to reach the century mark, alongside Ben Youngs (127), Dan Cole (118), Jason Leonard (114), Owen Farrell (112), George Ford (107), Jamie George (107), Courtney Lawes (105) and Danny Care (101).

"To reach 100 caps for England is a remarkable achievement and speaks volumes about Maro's consistency and professionalism over many years," Borthwick said.

"He leads through his actions every day, sets the standard for others and cares deeply about representing his country. We're all incredibly proud of what he has achieved, and I know it will be a special day for him and his family."

Starting XV:

1. Ellis Genge, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Maro Itoje (captain), 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Henry Pollock, 9. Alex Mitchell, 10. George Ford, 11. Henry Arundell, 12. Fraser Dingwall, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 14. Tommy Freeman, 15. Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16. Jamie George, 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Trevor Davison, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Guy Pepper, 21. Sam Underhill, 22. Jack van Poortvliet, 23. Marcus Smith.