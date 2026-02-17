Ex-Ireland captain Johnny Sexton: Racist abuse against Edwin Edogbo will have 'marred' debut

Open Extended Reactions

Johnny Sexton says the racist abuse directed at Munster second row Edwin Edogbo will have marred his Ireland debut.

Sexton served as Ireland's captain from 2019 until his retirement in 2023, having won 118 caps.

Edogbo, who was born and raised in County Cork to Nigerian parents, was targeted on social media after coming off the bench in Saturday's 20-13 Six Nations win over Italy in Dublin.

"It's horrible to see in this day and age that it still exists like that," Sexton told reporters on Tuesday.

"In terms of how is he, I think he's good, I don't think he would have paid too much attention to it. He's a pretty humble guy, really level headed.

"But it's not right some of the comments that were made. I feel for him and feel for his family. It's marred a pretty special day for him."

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has confirmed it is investigating the abuse.

Information from PA contributed to this report.