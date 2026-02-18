Disgruntled fans label Rugby World Cup 2027 ticketing 'worst ever'

Take a look at the numbers behind France's 54-12 win over Wales in the Six Nations in Cardiff. (0:48)

Disgruntled rugby fans have taken to social media within an hour of Rugby World Cup 2027 tickets going on sale to share their fury over a system that had many questioning whether they were going to get through at all.

The official World Cup presale opened at Midday, Wednesday [AEDT] to fans across the world with many joining the queue in the early hours of the morning in the hope of buying tickets to next year's global event. Instead, many have been left confused and frustrated by the technology.

It has been described as "the worst ticketing system ever" while others have questioned why access for the queue is open for everyone when registering for presale was a requirement. Others have faced multiple tech issues that saw them booted from the site, after selecting tickets and attempting to pay or simply haven't been able to access the queue at all.

This is so frustrating pic.twitter.com/uk9V75xF33 — Roger Bearpark 💙 (@RogerBearpark) February 18, 2026

I've had this circle of death for 22 minutes now. pic.twitter.com/SznbRJ7PDZ — Jason King (@jason_king72) February 18, 2026

Make your site work. Complete failure. #RWC2027 continually crashing and put me back in queue even after choosing tickets. — 23Rounder (@23Rounder) February 18, 2026

Anyone else so excited about Rugby World Cup Tickets but nothing is happening?



Whats the go? Any tech heads got some answers? #RWC2027#RugbyWorldCup — John Ferguson (@JohnBFergo) February 18, 2026

Rugby World Cup 2027 tickets



I started with a five minute timer just so that I didn't lose my spot now I've moved it to a 15 minute timer and still my bar hasn't moved. Is anyone else seeing this?



🥲😂😂😂#SMOKETREESSMASHPBS #RugbyWorldCup2027 pic.twitter.com/rhiXTBIVDN — Sonwabi Son (@SonwabiSports) February 18, 2026

Questions have also been made of the graphic design of the site with some a yellow progress bar, in terms of whether people we're progress in the queue, was actually that, while the lack of a queue number also left many fans frustrated.

Is this yellow thing meant to represent place in the queue? pic.twitter.com/dVmfNX4Jxk — Lewis N (@raroson) February 18, 2026

This is the worst ticketing system in the history of ticketing ... — KingRich (@KingRichds16) February 18, 2026

Getting Rugby World Cup tickets very much feels like a hostage situation at this point pic.twitter.com/PLXo06j07o — Matt Cotton (@Matt_Cotton) February 18, 2026

It comes four years after World Rugby faced similar issues during ticketing for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. Thirty minutes after tickets became available the official Rugby World Cup X account posted the ticketing page was seeing "extremely high demand for tickets" and to remain patient through the queue system, but the post has simply become a place for fans to air their grievances with the site.

Fans have likened the ticketing experience with their attempts to buy tickets for major music acts including Taylor Swift, Adele and, most recently, K-Pop group BTS, all of which saw spectacularly high demand and were subject to high amounts of bots and scalpers.

I had more luck buying tickets for Adele and Taylor Swift than for the Rugby World Cup. It's been an hour and I don't know if there any tickets left or what's my place in the queue. #rugbyworldcup pic.twitter.com/Q3Vsb79bnE — Luchocsson (@Luchocsson) February 18, 2026

Trying to get Rugby World Cup tickets might somehow be a more harrowing experience than trying to get Eras Tour tickets — Rohan Singh (@haan_singh91) February 18, 2026

After more than two hours of waiting, fans began to report their ticketing success, while others continued to wait in frustration.