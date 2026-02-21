England vs. Ireland LIVE: Latest updates from Six Nations clash

Open Extended Reactions

England captain Maro Itoje will play his 100th Test on Saturday. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

ESPN has live updates as England host Ireland in a huge Six Nations match-up at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London.

With one win and one defeat apiece, the clash has emerged as a must win for both sides if they're to have any hopes of chasing down France in the race for the title.

- Borthwick urges Pollock to 'express himself' for England vs. Ireland

- Six Nations power rankings: England drop, but by how much?

England are coming off a demoralising 31-20 loss to Scotland last week, with Steve Borthwick making three changes to the starting XV.

Tom Curry and Henry Pollock come into the back row for Sam Underhill and Guy Pepper, while Ollie Lawrence starts in the centres.

Ireland have also made changes, with Andy Farrell making the move to name Jack Crowley at fly-half in place of Sam Prendergast.