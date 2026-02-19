England vs Ireland: Sam Prendergast out, Jack Crowley in as Andy Farrell rings changes

Open Extended Reactions

Sam Prendergast has been left out of the matchday squad altogether for England, with Jack Crowley in at fly-half. Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Andy Farrell has made five changes to the Ireland side ahead of England on Saturday with Jack Crowley at fly-half and Sam Prendergast left out of the matchday squad.

Alongside Crowley, the quartet of British & Irish Lions Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier also start. Farrell has opted for a five-three split on the bench with Finlay Bealham, Ciaran Frawley and Tommy O'Brien recalled but there's no place in the matchday squad for Prendergast, Edwin Edogbo or Cormac Izuchukwu.