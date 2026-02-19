        <
        >

          England vs Ireland: Sam Prendergast out, Jack Crowley in as Andy Farrell rings changes

          • Tom HamiltonFeb 19, 2026, 11:12 AM
            Close
              • Joined ESPN in 2011
              • Covered two Olympics, a pair of Rugby World Cups and two British & Irish Lions tours
              • Previously rugby editor, and became senior writer in 2018
            Follow on X

          Andy Farrell has made five changes to the Ireland side ahead of England on Saturday with Jack Crowley at fly-half and Sam Prendergast left out of the matchday squad.

          Alongside Crowley, the quartet of British & Irish Lions Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier also start. Farrell has opted for a five-three split on the bench with Finlay Bealham, Ciaran Frawley and Tommy O'Brien recalled but there's no place in the matchday squad for Prendergast, Edwin Edogbo or Cormac Izuchukwu.