England captain Maro Itoje: Managing 'emotional turmoil' key to reaching 100 caps

Maro Itoje is poised to win his 100th England cap but admits he might not have reached the milestone without learning to manage the "emotional turmoil" present early on in his rugby odyssey.

Ten years after making his debut as a replacement against Italy, Itoje becomes the country's ninth men's Test centurion when Ireland visit Allianz Stadium in round three of the Guinness Six Nations.

It will be a special moment for one of the greats of English rugby but reflecting on 2016, when he was a rising star with a big reputation, he recalls facing a make-or-break obstacle.

"At the start of my career I probably didn't have a full understanding of how to regulate the emotions leading up to a Test match," the England captain said.

Maro Itoje is set achieve the milestone when England take on Ireland at Allianz Stadium. Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

"I remember thinking I'm not sure if I can do this every week because I was putting myself through emotional turmoil.

"The game's a huge occasion but obviously building so much emotional energy towards it, I probably would have had a heart attack or stroke if I didn't change my prep."

Eddie Jones, Steve Borthwick's predecessor as England head coach, gave Itoje his debut but was wary of the hype that had built around the 21-year-old second row, resulting in his bench role against Italy in the Rome opener.

But he was promoted to the starting XV a week later, crowned man of the match against Wales in round four and by the end of his first Six Nations was a Grand Slam winner.

Explaining his initial hesitancy, Jones said: "He's like a Vauxhall Viva now, we want to make him into a BMW. He's got a lot of work to do, but he's got potential."

The Australian's motoring analogy has not been forgotten by Itoje.

When asked what was going through his mind on the touchline at the Stadio Olimpico a decade ago, the British and Irish Lions skipper said: "I guess he was thinking how to upgrade from a Vauxhall Viva! I don't want to drive a Vauxhall Viva for too long!

"It's easy to sit back now and and create a narrative or a story around it, as if it was all planned etc. At that time I was just looking to try and cement my place in the team.

"Obviously the team was going really well and there was a number of really high quality locks -- Courtney Lawes, George Kruis and Joe Launchbury were all there.

"To reach 100 caps feels amazing. I'm full of pride, full of happiness, joy and excitement. It's obviously a great milestone to reach and hit."

A celebratory moment will also be tinged with sorrow following the death last month of Itoje's mother Florence, a champion of his career who attended all of his games on these shores and around the world.

"In many ways it's a great milestone, but in many ways it will be a little bit sad that my mother is not there to witness this," Itoje said, a practising Christian.

"I know she would have loved the occasion and everything about it. She's not physically there but I know she will be spiritually there, cheering on from heaven when England get a dominant win."