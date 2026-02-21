        <
        >

          Six Nations: England player ratings after record defeat to Ireland

          • James Regan
          Feb 21, 2026, 04:30 PM

          England suffered one of their worst-ever defeats to Ireland on Saturday, going down 42-12 at Twickenham.

          It was a second-straight defeat for Steve Borthwick's side and all but ends their hopes of a Six Nations title.

          Here are ESPN's player ratings for the home side.

          1. Ellis Genge - 7

          Battled hard and the scrum was solid early on thanks to his efforts.

          2. Luke Cowan-Dickie - 4

          Lineout was sloppy from the get-go and was hooked inside the first half. Not all his fault but paid the price.

          3. Joe Heyes - 6

          Some good carries and held the scrum up well but faded later on.

          4. Maro Itoje - 6

          Not the memorable 100th cap he would have wanted but some strong runs. Lineout wasn't England's best today.

          5. Ollie Chessum - 6

          Didn't have a lot of support but England were dominated at the breakdown again.

          6. Tom Curry - 6

          Not the impact he would have wanted in his return to the starting XV. Looked to be struggling with an injury or two in the second half.

          7. Ben Earl - 7

          Strong again but not as dominant as he was last week. Still England's best hope of getting on the front foot.

          8. Henry Pollock - 6.5

          Didn't mark his first start in sensational fashion. Picked up a yellow card but did come to life when he came back on.

          9. Alex Mitchell - 4

          Couldn't really get the side going and unlucky to be injured fairly early.

          10. George Ford - 6

          Kicking was way off to start the game which cost England precious opportunities to attack early on.

          11. Henry Arundell - 5

          A few good touches but a couple of offloads that went wayward.

          12. Fraser Dingwall - 7

          His decent work went un-noticed but was solid competing against Stuart McCloskey who had a great game. Finished his try well.

          13. Ollie Lawrence - 7

          Brought some power and punch to the midfield but didn't have a lot of support. Probably does enough to keep the 13 shirt for now.

          14. Tommy Freeman - 7

          Looked lively when he did get the ball out wide and unlucky not to score but couldn't get himself too involved.

          15. Freddie Steward - 5

          Struggled in the air, couldn't make the impact he wanted and was brought off just before the break.

          Replacements:

          16. Jamie George: 7

          17. Bevan Rodd: n/a

          18. Trevor Davison: n/a

          19. Alex Coles: 6

          20. Guy Pepper: 5

          21. Sam Underhill: 7

          22. Jack van Poortvliet: 6.5

          23. Marcus Smith: 7