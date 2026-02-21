Six Nations: England player ratings after record defeat to Ireland

Open Extended Reactions

England suffered one of their worst-ever defeats to Ireland on Saturday, going down 42-12 at Twickenham.

It was a second-straight defeat for Steve Borthwick's side and all but ends their hopes of a Six Nations title.

Here are ESPN's player ratings for the home side.

1. Ellis Genge - 7

Ellis Genge scrummed well again despite the heavy defeat. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Battled hard and the scrum was solid early on thanks to his efforts.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie - 4

Lineout was sloppy from the get-go and was hooked inside the first half. Not all his fault but paid the price.

3. Joe Heyes - 6

Some good carries and held the scrum up well but faded later on.

4. Maro Itoje - 6

Maro Itoje couldn't celebrate his 100th cap with a win. David Rogers/Getty Images

Not the memorable 100th cap he would have wanted but some strong runs. Lineout wasn't England's best today.

5. Ollie Chessum - 6

Didn't have a lot of support but England were dominated at the breakdown again.

6. Tom Curry - 6

Not the impact he would have wanted in his return to the starting XV. Looked to be struggling with an injury or two in the second half.

7. Ben Earl - 7

Strong again but not as dominant as he was last week. Still England's best hope of getting on the front foot.

8. Henry Pollock - 6.5

Henry Pollock cut a frustrated figure in his first Test start. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Didn't mark his first start in sensational fashion. Picked up a yellow card but did come to life when he came back on.

9. Alex Mitchell - 4

Couldn't really get the side going and unlucky to be injured fairly early.

10. George Ford - 6

George Ford wasn't his typical polished self with the boot. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Kicking was way off to start the game which cost England precious opportunities to attack early on.

11. Henry Arundell - 5

A few good touches but a couple of offloads that went wayward.

12. Fraser Dingwall - 7

His decent work went un-noticed but was solid competing against Stuart McCloskey who had a great game. Finished his try well.

13. Ollie Lawrence - 7

Ollie Lawrence brought some power to England's midfield. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

Brought some power and punch to the midfield but didn't have a lot of support. Probably does enough to keep the 13 shirt for now.

14. Tommy Freeman - 7

Looked lively when he did get the ball out wide and unlucky not to score but couldn't get himself too involved.

15. Freddie Steward - 5

Struggled in the air, couldn't make the impact he wanted and was brought off just before the break.

Replacements:

16. Jamie George: 7

17. Bevan Rodd: n/a

18. Trevor Davison: n/a

19. Alex Coles: 6

20. Guy Pepper: 5

21. Sam Underhill: 7

22. Jack van Poortvliet: 6.5

23. Marcus Smith: 7