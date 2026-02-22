France 33-8 Italy: Hosts tighten grip on Six Nations Grand Slam

Open Extended Reactions

France were in full control of the contest after half an hour in Lille. David Rogers/Getty Images

France edged closer to the Six Nations Grand Slam after a bonus-point 33-8 defeat of Italy under the closed roof at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

Italy were a match for France, who secured their third straight win, for long periods of the first half but found themselves 19-0 down after half an hour as the hosts ran in three tries.

Wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey went over in the third minute, scoring for the eighth successive Six Nations match, and the Italian try line was breached again by second row Emmanuel Meafou before centre Emilien Gailleton's superb break set up fly-half Thomas Ramos for the third try.

Italy responded before the break through full-back Ange Capuozzo's close-range try and fly-half Paolo Garbisi's penalty reduced the deficit to 19-8.

The spirited visitors kept France waiting until the 72nd minute for their next try but, after wing Louis Lynagh's yellow card for deliberate knock-on, wing Gael Drean caught Ramos' kick to touch down on his first start for Les Bleus and Gailleton also went over.

