Brumbies' stunning Christchurch victory among the best of their proud history

Open Extended Reactions

Round 2 of Super Rugby Pacific delivered wins for the Hurricanes, Waratahs, Chiefs, Blues and Brumbies.

Read on as we reflect on some of the key talking points from the weekend's action.

BRILLIANT BRUMBIES EVISCERATE CLUELESS CRUSADERS

James Slipper is an all-time great of Australian rugby. And that was an all-time great Australian Super Rugby win in Christchurch.

Whether they were inspired by the 200-game veteran or just happy to have the sun on their backs in a rare afternoon fixture, this was the Brumbies at their absolute best. They annihilated the Crusaders, running in eight tries to earn the bonus point and a perfect 10/10 competition points through the opening two weeks of the competition.

Better yet, they did the bulk of their best work running into a hefty gale in the second half, turning a five-point halftime lead into a stunning 26-point thrashing of the 13-time champions. Adding to their achievement still was the fact that this was the Brumbies' first win in Christchurch in 26 years - one that comes after the loss of Wallabies Noah Lolesio, Tom Hooper and Len Ikitau, and long-term injuries for skipper Allan Alaalatoa and star fullback Tom Wright.

This win was nothing short of astonishing.

What the Brumbies have been able to do is plug the holes of those offseason departures. Declan Meredith has been assured at No. 10; Kaden Pritchard looks a player of huge talent; and Cadeyrn Neville has wound back the clock at lock in Hooper's absence.

ACT ran into a red-and-black wall early in the first half, before conceding the game's first try against the run of play. But that did not deter them from throwing further attack at the Crusaders, with Ryan Lonergan's delivery and the handling of both his backs and forwards near exemplary - albeit for one fortunate loose pass that fell perfectly to Slipper for the prop to celebrate his milestone in style.

The Brumbies produced an all-team performance to remember, thrashing the Crusaders in front of their home fans Joe Allison/Getty Images

But it was the Brumbies' second-half performance on which this victory was built. Many teams struggle running into a strong wind, but the ACT mixed their game up perfectly, with skipper Lonergan directing his team superbly, and the likes of Pritchard, Charlie Cale and Andy Muirhead providing the speed and finishing that powered the Brumbies into a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Star back-rower Rob Valetini was also back to his best, running up a game-high 20 carries, sitting down multiple Crusaders defenders in the process.

When they did kick, the Brumbies ensured they brought the chase to match it. A flummoxed Will Jordan, after he had given away a penalty for obstruction while bringing the ball back from an ACT kick, painted a perfect picture of the second half; the competition's most devastating attacking player was at a complete loss.

And so Stephen Larkham' stocks are soaring. After ending the Brumbies' long hoodoo in Auckland last year, the Wallabies great has now snapped the team's 26-year drought in Christchurch. Rugby Australia executives must be shifting nervously in their seats.

This topped the Brumbies' triumph at Eden Park and was probably their finest win since they beat the Bulls in Pretoria in the 2013 semifinals.

DON'T WRITE THE CRUSADERS OFF JUST YET

As good as the Brumbies were, they were certainly helped by an ill-disciplined and error-riddled Crusaders team who conceded 12 penalties and 17 turnovers. Upset last week in Dunedin, the defending champions are now 0-2 to start the season, with trips to Hamilton and Auckland to come in Rounds 3 and 4 respectively.

Considering those games to come, there is the possibility that the Crusaders could be winless through four rounds and facing a mountain to climb if they are to secure an all-important top-three finish.

"I'm sure it [the first half] sapped us a bit, but at halftime there was no inkling that fatigue was going to be an issue," Crusaders coach Rob Penney said. "We just struggled to put phases together with the ball, and when we did have the ball, we would make a mistake and give them an opportunity. It was just one of those vicious cycles we got into," Penney rued.

"Our set-piece, in particular our lineout, imploded. We have the answers there but we didn't call upon them at the right time and that, I guess, compounded the pressure that built internally. From there, we just couldn't get any pressure building moments, so we stumbled repeatedly."

It would be foolish to cast them aside as contenders after only two weeks, but such was the scale of Sunday's defeat, and the manner of it as the Brumbies ran riot after halftime, that one must question whether there is something more at play in Christchurch this year.

Could the All Blacks' axing of Scott Robertson be playing on the franchise's collective mind? That might be a long bow to draw, but you can guarantee if the defeats keep coming that very question will be asked.

One thing for sure, however, is that the decision to start Leicester Fainga'anuku on the bench on Sunday was foolish. The All Blacks back was a huge attacking threat after coming on in the second half, scoring a try and making multiple tackle busts.

FRUSTRATION AND OPTIMISM IN NEAR EQUAL MEASURE AT NSW

On the surface of it, the Waratahs' bonus-point 36-12 win over the Fijian Drua would appear to be hugely pleasing result for coach Dan McKellar, particularly after a near-identical victory over the Reds in Round 1.

But the sight of a furious McKellar getting up from his seat in the coach's box on more than one occasion told you everything you need to know about where he knows the Waratahs are really at.

NSW again did not put this game to bed until the final quarter as their handling and decision-making, particularly in the backs, saw multiple chances spurned, with fly-half Lawson Creighton the guilty party on several occasions.

Fortunately for the Waratahs, their forward pack was again superb, led by skipper Matt Philip and inspired by No. 8 Pete Samu, whose wife had given birth only hours before kick-off in Sydney on Friday.

Charlie Gamble was meanwhile prominent once more and Max Jorgensen added his obligatory highlight with another outlandish finish as part of a try-scoring double.

But alongside their handling, albeit in sweaty conditions, the Waratahs' inability to unlock their "Ferrari" Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is also cause for concern. Suaalii saw few yards of open space for the second straight week, with his only meaningful involvement coming in the game's final five minutes.

There is the overwhelming feeling that Suaalii would be better utilised in the outside backs, but with NSW light on for midfield depth it appears Rugby Australia's superstar recruit will be confined to the midfield.

McKellar must find a way to unlock Suaalii regardless, as right now he is unable to influence the game to the extent that his price tag dictates he must.

TANGITAU COULD BE BENEFICIARY OF ALL BLACKS COACHING CHANGE

The Highlanders were beaten at home by the Chiefs in Round 2 but gave a good enough account of themselves to suggest they are on track for a far better season than 2025.

They are also dealing with the ongoing speculation around the All Blacks coach and whether Jamie Joseph will top Dave Rennie for the right to replace Scott Robertson.

If it is Joseph who gets the nod, then winger Caleb Tangitau could soon find himself in a black jersey as he added another breathtaking solo try on the counter to help the Highlanders earn a losing bonus point.

Tangitau caught the eye in 2025 and was being spoken about as a potential All Blacks bolter later in the year. While New Zealand aren't light on for wingers, Tangitau had in the minds of many gone past Crusaders veteran Sevu Reece, yet Robertson still took Reece on the northern tour.

But with the slate wiped clean in 2026, Tangitau will surely be on the radar. If Joseph gets the job, he will be a near certainty to wear black in 2026, while Rennie will also look to put his own stamp on things and that could well involve shaking up the All Blacks outside backs.

FORCE FACING A LONG, PAINFUL YEAR

Two weeks into the new season and it already appears as though the Western Force will be fighting to avoid the wooden spoon.

Simon Cron's side gave a better account of themselves against the Blues on Saturday afternoon than they did in Round 1, yet still shipped 42 points, after conceding 56 in Round 1 against the Brumbies.

The Kiwis did it far too easily in attack in Joondalup, repeatedly winning the gain line with the Force lacking line speed and conviction in defence.

As a result, the Force have zero competition points to show for two home games to start the season and now face three straight games in New Zealand against Moana Pasifika, the Highlanders, and Hurricanes.

Cron's side can clearly score points but their defence requires urgent attention.