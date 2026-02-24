'No heads up': Robertson wasn't told before All Blacks' dumping

The ESPN Scrum Reset team reacts to a report linking Stephen Larkham with a shock move to the All Blacks, debating how it might affect Australian rugby. (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Scott Robertson has landed his first coaching gig since he was sacked by New Zealand Rugby, as more details surface around his inglorious All Blacks exit.

Robertson was one of four coaches unveiled by the Barbarians, who will face the Springboks in Port Elizabeth ahead of a Nations Championship campaign that sees the world champions face England, Scotland and Wales.

"The Barbarians brings the rugby world together, so it's special to be a part of it and to honour the jersey," Robertson, who will coach alongside Pumas boss Felipe Contepomi, said.

The June 20 clash will fall just over six months on from when Robertson was shown the door by NZR, following an end-of-year review that reportedly contained some unfavourable player feedback.

NZR chairman David Kirk was later quoted as saying the team was not on the right "trajectory" towards next year's Rugby World Cup, with former Test coaches Dave Rennie [Australia] and Jamie Joseph [Japan] now in a two-horse race to replace Robertson.

Robertson is understood to have a one-year non-compete clause in his contract that prohibits him from joining another Test nation until 2027, before he is likely to hit with multiple coaching offers

The 51-year-old is yet to speak publicly on his axing, after issuing a statement on the day of his sacking, but close friend and former All Blacks and Crusaders teammate Justin Marshall has filled in some of the blanks around Robertson's exit.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby ANZ podcast, Marshall said Robertson only learned of his dismissal at the same time as everyone else.

Scott Robertson has been sacked as All Blacks coach. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

"I've caught up with Razor, since what happened, all on that really bizarre day," Marshall said "Seeing him, probably about 10 days after that, was difficult. As we know, he wears his heart on his sleeve, Razor, and he cares about every team he coaches.

"And in particular, his biggest passion was to coach the All Blacks. So to have to be told on that day, like everybody else, you know ...

"He got told at the same time as the story was unfolding - that he would no longer be the All Blacks coach - was something that took him massively by surprise. Because, obviously, he was getting told when the rest of the world was being told.

"He had no heads up and then there was no ability to have any more conversations. The decision was made and taken out of his control."

Marshall's revelations conflict with Kirk's comments in the statement NZR released in January confirming Robertson's exit, which read: "Both NZR and Scott agree it is in the best interests of the team that he depart his role as Head Coach."

ATTENTION, RUGBY FANS! Stay across all the big rugby news, views and video -- sign up to our weekly rugby newsletter here! SUBSCRIBE

Meanwhile, All Blacks centurion Mils Muliaina has thrown his support behind Joseph, whose Highlanders have started the Super Rugby season 1-1.

"For me, it's Jamie, because of his hard nose, he's here - he's on the ground," Muliaina told Sky Sport's The Breakdown. "But they've got to get planning, it's the other stuff.

"When you look at it, what are the criteria; they're obviously looking at little things. Does one coach want six years; does one want for years ... what sort of support staff? That's the stuff they're trying to get right, and that's the stuff you really shouldn't rush.

"But for me, I'd like to see Jamie given the job."

Reports suggest NZR will make choice on either Rennie or Joseph by the middle of next month.