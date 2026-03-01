Italy vs. England, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

England beat Italy at Twickenham last year. Alex Pantling - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

England remain the only Six Nations team to have never lost to Italy, but there is a growing feeling this could be the Azzurri's year.

However, Steve Borthwick's side will be looking to bounce back and make a statement following back-to-back defeats which ended their title hopes.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Key details:

Who: Italy vs. England

When: Saturday, March 7, 4.40 p.m. GMT

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Referee: Luc Ramos (FFR)

Assistant referees: Nic Berry (RA), Pierre Brousset (FFR)

Television Match Official: Eric Gauzins (FFR)

Where is Italy vs. England being broadcast?

The match will be televised on ITV in the UK and on Sky in Italy. BBC Radio 5Live will have audio commentary, while ESPN will have live updates and coverage of the game.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once available.