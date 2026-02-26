Ireland vs. Wales, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Ireland will host Wales in Dublin. Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

Ireland's Six Nations title dream is alive after wins over Italy and England, with Wales up next at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

They face a Wales side who will have taken plenty of confidence from their performance in the 26-23 defeat to Scotland before the fallow week.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the week four match.

Key details:

Who: Ireland vs. Wales

When: Friday, March 6, 8.10 p.m. GMT

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)



Assistant referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU), Damian Schneider (UAR)

Television match official: Andrew Jackson (RFU)

Where is Ireland vs. Wales being broadcast?

The match will be televised on RTE in Ireland, S4C in Wales and on ITV across the UK. BBC Radio 5Live will have audio commentary.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once available.