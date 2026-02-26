Scotland vs. France, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland will look for their third win against France in Edinburgh. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Can anyone stop France's march towards the Six Nations title or even a grand slam?

Les Bleus will travel to Edinburgh to face the unpredictable Scotland in their penultimate game of the competition.

The home side are coming off wins over England and Wales and have more than enough talent to test the defending champions.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key details:

Who: Scotland vs. France

When: Saturday, March 7, 2.10 p.m. GMT

Where: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Referees: Angus Gardner (RA)

Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (IRFU), Craig Evans (WRU)

Television match official: Brett Cronan (RA)

Where is Scotland vs. France being broadcast?

The game will be televised on the BBC in the UK and France Télévisions in France. BBC Radio 5Live will have audio commentary.

Team news:

