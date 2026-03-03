Former Wallaby Stephen Larkham extends with Brumbies

Open Extended Reactions

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has re-signed with the club, extending his contract until the end of the 2028 season.

Speculation had been rife the former Wallaby was linked with the All Blacks following the Brumbies' dismantling of the Crusaders in Christchurch in Round 2, however, the former fly-half quickly rejected any reports of the switch and now has set himself up for a potential Wallabies coaching call-up.

"This is home for me," Larkham said addressing the reports last week.

"This is something I'm very passionate about. And there are ongoing discussions [with the Brumbies]."

As the Wallabies enter a coaching transition period with Joe Schmidt to hand over the reins to Les Kiss from mid-2026 through next year's Rugby World Cup and to the end of 2028, Larkham's extension with the Brumbies sets himself up perfectly to take on the vacant Wallabies coaching job if Kiss is to be moved on.

A Brumbies stalwart, Larkham has had two coaching tenures at the club and is considered Australia's most successful Super Rugby coach since he rejoined the club in 2023, as the side reached the semifinals through each season with the club establishing itself as Australia's top-performing side.

Under Larkham's guidance the Brumbies have also celebrated ending a 12-year Eden Park drought with a win over the Blues in 2025, as well as their most recent victory over the Crusaders that saw them end a 26-year drought in Christchurch.

The side are currently enjoying a 3-0 start to their 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season with a last gasp try from Charlie Cale sealing a thrilling win over the Blues in Canberra in Round 3.

"I'm really excited to continue working with this group of players," Larkham said in a statement. "We've built a squad with tremendous potential, and I want to help them develop and deliver rugby that the Canberra community can be proud of.

"This city and this club have always meant so much to me and being able to contribute in this way is very special."

The news follows reports All Blacks coaching candidates Dave Rennie and Jamie Joseph are set to undertake final in-person interviews this week to determine the next All Blacks coach.