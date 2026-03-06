Suaalii never left the NSW garage -- his Waratahs teammates barely did either

Open Extended Reactions

The Hurricanes served up a reality check for the Waratahs full of speed and physicality as NSW's promising start to the season was eviscerated in a nine-try romp by the Kiwis on Friday night in Sydney.

Making matters worse for Waratahs coach Dan McKellar is the fact he is likely to be without star back and multi-million dollar man Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii for at least a few weeks, after the 21-year-old pulled up lame in the warmup.

Without him, NSW had little physical backline presence while his last-minute replacement George Poolman had a forgettable night that included multiple handling errors and a stint in the sin-bin for a dangerous aerial challenge.

By fulltime the Hurricanes had run out 59-19 winners in a perfect bounce-back from last week's narrow loss in Fiji, while NSW now understand just how far they remain off the competition's elite group of teams.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was ruled out before kick-off due to a hamstring injury. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

This is "Club Round" in Super Rugby Pacific, and the Hurricanes made the Waratahs look every bit of a team that should be running around in park footy rather than under lights at Allianz Stadium.

"I can tell you where it unravelled: turnovers," a disappointed McKellar said after fulltime. "So we turned over the ball way too much, whether that be at first or second phase from lineout, and we turned it over in general play.

"On top of that we didn't kick well, the kicking hurt us and put us under pressure, more so the first half than the second half, and off the back of turnovers and kicking poorly, we had to do a whole lot of defence and transition defence, and against the Hurricanes they hurt you.

"We spoke about that all week. We didn't execute it, it's as simple as that. They had a night when things fell into their hands -- and they beat us across the park."

Earlier, not only did the Ferrari fail to get out of first gear -- he never left the garage. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was helped off late in the warmup having tweaked a hamstring as he went for a regulation run through. At $1.6m a season, Suaalii is an expensive spectator.

The former NRL star has been heavily marked this season, leaving McKellar open to ongoing questions about whether Suaalii was playing in the right position, or if the coach was being made to keep him at outside centre on request of Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.

But both points were moot on Friday night, as Suaalii watched from the Waratahs bench with a bag of ice tightly tied around his left hamstring. And the 21-year-old would have been happy when NSW crossed first through winger Triston Reilly, who gave his best impression of a tight forward in planting the ball on the tryline from 30cm out.

But the Hurricanes then went bang-bang in a sign of things to come, as they opened up the Waratahs defence, first with a sweeping backline move that found hooker Asafo Aumua out wide, before a Max Jorgensen error was punished Fehi Fineanganofo, the winger drawing the Waratahs' last line of defence to put Peter Lakai over.

Fineanganofo threatened throughout the first half, but it was Jorgensen who scored next, the Wallabies star providing his now obligatory highlight by stepping past Cam Roigard in the corner, despite having absolutely no right to do so.

Billy Proctor runs and scores a try for the Hurricanes. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

But it was the Canes who had the final say of the first half when a Jordie Barrett cross kick sat up just enough for Bailyn Stephenson to grab his side's third try seven minutes before the break. The Canes had looked the far more dangerous side in the first 40 and with the Waratahs already struggling aerobically, the game was there for the taking for the visitors.

And six minutes after the resumption, the Hurricanes were home. Two tries from Billy Proctor, the second of which again came via Barrett's boot, opened up a 31-12 lead for the Hurricanes who were now brimming with confidence.

If the game wasn't done as a contest by then, the sin-binning of Waratahs replacement Angus Blyth, and the Hurricanes' sixth try shortly after well and truly locked up the bonus-point victory by the hour mark.

Quiet since halftime, the 15,640 home crowd were given something to cheer when Jorgensen grabbed his second by reeling in an intercept and running 50 metres to score down the left touchline.

But it was a momentary blip in an otherwise horrific second half for NSW, which plunged to even greater depths when Poolman became the second Waratahs player to see yellow.

The Kiwis ran in two more tries to really pad their for-and-against in improving to 2-1 for the season, while All Blacks centre Proctor finished with a hat trick just days after Dave Rennie was unveiled as New Zealand's new Test coach.

Ultimately, the Hurricanes were a vastly more athletic team than the Waratahs, which is not a good sign for NSW given they have four more Kiwi teams to play yet. The ease at which the Hurricanes created space and then stopped NSW from doing the same thing was stark. The Waratahs certainly didn't help themselves with their error rate, and while McKellar said he would not be castigating his side for their performance, the scale of this defeat has brought NSW crashing back to earth.

With Suaalii sidelined and few other midfield options to call on outside of Poolman, McKellar faces a crisis at centre, so too genuine concerns that his squad simply does not have the physical and athletic attributes to trouble Super Rugby's big boys.

After two opening wins, it took just one game for the Waratahs to again look like a team that will be scraping to play finals. Reality checks don't come much ruder than a 59-19 drubbing on your home patch.