Hamstrung: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to miss half the season with hamstring injury

The Waratahs have suffered a major blow just two days after their horror 59-19 defeat to the Hurricanes, with star back Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii ruled out for at least half the season with a hamstring injury.

Ruled out of Friday night's clash during the warm-up, the Waratahs confirmed Sunday the outside back had suffered a hamstring injury and would be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

"The NSW Waratahs can confirm that Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up before Friday night's match against the Hurricanes at Allianz Stadium," the statement read.

"Following results of a scan yesterday, the centre will now miss six to eight weeks of action."

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was ruled out before kick-off due to a hamstring injury. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

With just 11 weeks of the regular season remaining the repercussions could be massive for the side.

Enjoying a solid start to the season with two big wins, the side were trounced nine tries to three on Friday, with Max Jorgesen the only bright spot for the team, scoring two tries to add to four already scored in 2026.

The loss of Suaalii could have significant implications on their finals push after they failed to reach the top six last year in Dan McKellar's first year as coach.

Suaalii had struggled to make a mark at outside centre for the Waratahs so far this season, with many calling for the 22-year-old to be moved to fullback to give the star player more time and space with the ball. McKellar had so far resisted the calls.

It is the second year Suaalii has failed to earn significant minutes in Super Ruby after injury ruled him out for much of the 2025 season.

Eight weeks on the sideline would see Suaalii return in early May, against the Highlanders in Dunedin on May 9.

Meanwhile the Waratahs must now prepare for their massive derby clash against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday night.