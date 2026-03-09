Zac Lomax joins Western Force on two-year deal, ending contract saga

Open Extended Reactions

Zac Lomax has signed a two-year deal with Western Force, ending a dramatic contract saga that has been running for months.

The deal, which is understood to include a Rugby Australia [RA] top-up, was confirmed on Monday morning.

"I'm incredibly excited and thankful to be joining the Western Force after reaching an agreement with Rugby Australia to make the switch to rugby union," Lomax said via an RA media release.

"This is a huge opportunity and a challenge I'm really looking forward to embracing. Stepping into a new code will push me as a player and that's something that genuinely motivates me.

"The chance to be part of what the Western Force are building and to test myself at the highest level of rugby union is something that really excites me. Like any player, the dream of one day representing the Wallabies on a truly international stage and potentially competing at a Rugby World Cup is a powerful motivation.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to get started in Perth and begin this next chapter of my career."

Lomax had been in sporting purgatory since he was released by the Parramatta Eels late last year, only for a planned move to rebel rugby competition R360 to fall through when the competition's commencement was delayed until at least 2028.

After meeting with the Force and Brumbies earlier this year, Lomax then turned his attention to a move to Melbourne Storm. But under the terms of his Eels release, Lomax couldn't join another NRL club before the end of 2028 without the club's permission, and while a compromise was sought with the Storm, the two clubs finished up in court.

The Storm were later forced to cover the Eels' legal costs with Lomax's NRL exclusion only reduced by a season, which prompted him to again explore a code switch. He was spotted at Rugby Australia headquarters last Tuesday, heightening speculation he was again poised to switch codes.

Zac Lomax [L] is on his way to Western Force after signing a two-year deal with the club and Rugby Australia Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

And he will now have an opportunity to play at next year's Rugby World Cup, his move coming on the back of Angus Crichton's deal with the Waratahs and Rugby Australia that was announced earlier this year.

The Force are 1-3 in this year's Super Rugby Pacific season, having gone down to the Highlanders in Dunedin last Saturday. It is unclear whether Lomax will travel to Wellington to join the Force ahead of their clash with the Hurricanes, who belted the Waratahs 59-19 in Sydney last Friday.

A more likely scenario is that Lomax heads to Perth and awaits the Force's return from New Zealand, potentially setting up a Super Rugby debut in Round 7 against the Chiefs.

Lomax will speak to the media in Sydney on Tuesday.

"Zac and Kayla came to Perth late last year and we spent some time together talking about the Force and how we want to play," Western Force coach Simon Cron said.

"He has remained in contact during the process and has always been extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity of joining the players who have chosen Perth as their home.

"Anyone who has seen Zac play knows what he will add. Combine that with his drive and professionalism and I have no doubt he will be extremely successful.

"We are excited to get him started."

Lomax has been a virtual pariah in the NRL since his decision to part ways with the Eels, with veteran coach Wayne Bennett the last high-profile figure to weigh in on the saga. Asked about Lomax's troubles, Bennett said the winger would have to "live with it" as his future remained clouded.

Australian Rugby League Chairman Peter V'Landys meanwhile last week indicated that he may step in to prevent Lomax from switching codes, having last year implemented 10-year bans for any player or agent who signed with an unregistered competition in a rival code.

But that is all behind Lomax now and having initially been lukewarm on a potential approach for Lomax, RA boss Phil Waugh heralded the 26-year-old's signature.

"Zac is a superb athlete with a proven track record at representative level in rugby league and we believe he has the talent and drive to make a successful transition to rugby.

"Zac brings a unique set of experiences and skills to our environment and is motivated by the challenge of competing on the global stage.

"We have entered an incredibly exciting period for Australian Rugby and Zac now has the opportunity to make a strong impression in Super Rugby Pacific and push for higher honours as we approach a home Rugby World Cup in 2027."