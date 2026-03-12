Wales vs. Italy, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Wales' improved form continued in a 27-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin and now they welcome Italy to Cardiff in the first match of Super Saturday.

The Azzurri head to Cardiff full of confidence after their historic 23-18 victory over England in week four and now they chase a record third win.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the week five match.

Key details:

Who: Wales vs. Italy

When: Saturday, March 14, 4.40 p.m. GMT

Where: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Matt Carley (RFU), Eoghan Cross (IRFU)

Television Match Official: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Where is Wales vs. Italy being broadcast?

The match will be televised on S4C in Wales and on the BBC across the UK. BBC Radio 5 Live will also have audio commentary.

Team News

Stats:

Wales defeat to Ireland may have had its positives but it was still their 15th consecutive Six Nations defeat. The last time they were victorious was against Italy three years ago, defeating the Azzurri 29-17 on March 11, 2023.

A win for Italy would seal their best ever Six Nations finish, having never previously won more than two matches in a single campaign (2007, 2013, 2024).

Italy have conceded just 86 points with a game to play this Championship, their previous lowest total was 121 in 2012, meaning if they keep Wales to 34 points or fewer, it will be their best ever defensive campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Opta.