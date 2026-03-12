Ireland vs. Scotland, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Dublin will host the first match on what is expected to be a bumper Super Saturday as Ireland take on Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

It's a must-win for both teams if they're to be in with a chance of winning the title, but they will also need a favour from England who play France later in the day.

- Six Nations permutations: How can France, Scotland, Ireland all win title?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Key details:

Who: Ireland vs. Scotland

When: Saturday, March 14. 2.10 p.m. GMT

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)

Assistant referees: Angus Gardner (RA), Damian Schneider

Television match official: Andrew Jackson (RFU)

Where is Ireland vs. Scotland being broadcast?

The match will be televised on ITV One in the UK and on RTE in Ireland. BBC Radio 5 Live will have radio commentary. ESPN will also have live updates of the match from 1.10 p.m. GMT.

Team news:

Ireland:

Scotland:

Stats: Scotland haven't beaten Ireland since 2017, haven't won in Dublin since 2010 and have never won at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland have won 15 of 17 games in Dublin since 2020.

Scotland could win four-in-a-row in the championship for the first time since 1990, when the tournament was the Five Nations.

Finn Russell is just six points away from becoming the fourth player to score 500 for Scotland.

Statistics courtesy of Opta.