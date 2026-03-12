        <
        >

          Ireland vs. Scotland, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

          • ESPN
          Mar 12, 2026, 09:34 AM

          Dublin will host the first match on what is expected to be a bumper Super Saturday as Ireland take on Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

          It's a must-win for both teams if they're to be in with a chance of winning the title, but they will also need a favour from England who play France later in the day.

          - Six Nations permutations: How can France, Scotland, Ireland all win title?

          Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

          Key details:

          Who: Ireland vs. Scotland

          When: Saturday, March 14. 2.10 p.m. GMT

          Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

          Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)

          Assistant referees: Angus Gardner (RA), Damian Schneider

          Television match official: Andrew Jackson (RFU)

          Where is Ireland vs. Scotland being broadcast?

          The match will be televised on ITV One in the UK and on RTE in Ireland. BBC Radio 5 Live will have radio commentary. ESPN will also have live updates of the match from 1.10 p.m. GMT.

          Team news:

          Ireland:

          Scotland:

          Stats:

          • Scotland haven't beaten Ireland since 2017, haven't won in Dublin since 2010 and have never won at the Aviva Stadium.

          • Ireland have won 15 of 17 games in Dublin since 2020.

          • Scotland could win four-in-a-row in the championship for the first time since 1990, when the tournament was the Five Nations.

          • Finn Russell is just six points away from becoming the fourth player to score 500 for Scotland.

          Statistics courtesy of Opta.