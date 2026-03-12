France vs. England, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Le Crunch is back and the final game of this year's Six Nations will indeed be crunch time for both France and England in Paris.
The hosts will know exactly what they need to do heading into the match to retain their title following Ireland vs. Scotland earlier in the day.
Meanwhile England will attempt to stop their slide and snap a three game losing streak.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.
Key details:
Who: France vs. England
When: Saturday, March 14, 8.10 p.m. GMT, 9.10 p.m. local
Where: Stade de France, Paris
Referees: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)
Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (IRFU), Hollie Davidson (SRU)
Television Match Official: Brett Cronan (RA)
Where is France vs. England being broadcast?
The match will be televised on ITV One in the UK and France Tèlèvisions in France. BBC Radio 5 Live will have audio commentary. ESPN will have live updates from 7 p.m. GMT.
Team news:
Stats:
France have won five of the last eight clashes between the two and haven't lost at home to England since 2016.
France have won the last game of their Six Nations campaign on 18 of 26 occasions, more than any other side.
Only Italy (5) have won the last game less than England (11).
Defeat would be the first time in the Six Nations era England have won just one game, while it would be just the third time in history after 1972 and 1976.
Statistics courtesy of Opta.