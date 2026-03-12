France vs. England, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Both France and England are desperate for a win on Saturday. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Le Crunch is back and the final game of this year's Six Nations will indeed be crunch time for both France and England in Paris.

The hosts will know exactly what they need to do heading into the match to retain their title following Ireland vs. Scotland earlier in the day.

Meanwhile England will attempt to stop their slide and snap a three game losing streak.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Key details:

Who: France vs. England

When: Saturday, March 14, 8.10 p.m. GMT, 9.10 p.m. local

Where: Stade de France, Paris



Referees: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)

Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (IRFU), Hollie Davidson (SRU)

Television Match Official: Brett Cronan (RA)

Where is France vs. England being broadcast?

The match will be televised on ITV One in the UK and France Tèlèvisions in France. BBC Radio 5 Live will have audio commentary. ESPN will have live updates from 7 p.m. GMT.

Team news: