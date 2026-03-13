Can England beat France to help Ireland win Six Nations? Andy Farrell: Anything can happen

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Ireland boss Andy Farrell insists "anything can happen" in the final round of the Six Nations and believes under-fire England are capable of doing his side a favour against France.

In a tantalising three-way tussle for the title, Ireland and Scotland will go toe-to-toe for the Triple Crown in Dublin and the chance to move top of the championship table.

The victors will then need England to spring a major surprise in Paris in the final fixture of 'Super Saturday' to prevent Fabien Galthie's defending champions returning to the summit.

Having been talked up as title contenders before the tournament, England are in serious danger of finishing with four defeats from five amid intense pressure on head coach Steve Borthwick.

France, meanwhile, will attempt to bounce back from blowing the chance to retain the championship crown with a game to spare following last weekend's gripping 50-40 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.

Andy Farrell believes "anything can happen" as the Six Nations reaches Super Saturday. Damien Eagers/PA Images via Getty Images

Asked if England have the quality to cause a shock at Stade de France, Farrell said: "Of course, look at the (results in the) competition. Of course they do, 100 per cent.

"Everyone knows the players that they've got and the coaching staff that they've got and what they're capable of.

"And when a team is a little bit wounded as well, anything can happen.

"But at the same time the French are hurting as well and they're in the driving seat as far (they have) a home game and they know they can win a championship.

"It's a fantastic position to be in as a neutral watching the Six Nations this weekend. But nothing would surprise me - exactly the same as last weekend."

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England boss Borthwick is fighting for his future following a landmark first defeat by Italy in round four.

Asked to assess England's tournament, Farrell, whose team registered a record 42-21 win at Twickenham in round three, replied: "Honestly, I've absolutely no comment on that whatsoever. You're cheeky to ask.

"We've enough on our plate with a big game to win at the weekend."

In order to be reliant on England, Ireland must first register a 12th consecutive victory over Scotland.

Farrell is taking nothing for granted as the hosts bid to extend a remarkable run dating back to 2018.

"They're a fantastic squad and fantastic team and given any type of room to be able to play the game that they want to play, they'll beat anyone in the world on their day, as they've proved," he said of the Scots.

"That's how we approach every single game and this one's no different."

Ireland must beat Scotland and hope France lose to England to win the Six Nations. Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

Ireland's hopes of igniting a St Patrick's weekend party at a sold-out Aviva Stadium could hinge on their ability to shackle Finn Russell.

The influential fly-half was one of 13 Scotland players selected by Farrell for last summer's victorious British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

"Getting to know him, first and foremost he's a great lad, cares about his rugby," said Farrell.

"People think he's laid back but he knows what he's after. He understands how to run a team and you can see why he's been so successful and why people rate him so highly.

"I'm sure he'll be wanting to put that on the field on Saturday."