Ireland vs. Scotland LIVE: Latest updates as Ireland win Triple Crown

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Scotland haven't beaten Ireland since 2017. Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

Ireland claimed a fourth Triple Crown in five years and kept themselves in contention for Six Nations glory by crushing Scotland's quest for history with a gripping 43-21 bonus-point win in Dublin.

Gregor Townsend's side began "Super Saturday" dreaming of a maiden Six Nations title and the minimum of a first Triple Crown in 36 years.

But Ireland continued their remarkable decade-long dominance of the fixture with a 12th consecutive victory over the Scots to move top of the championship table for the time being at least.

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