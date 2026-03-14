Ireland 41-21 Scotland: Hosts finish Six Nations with win, must wait to discover title fate

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Ireland claimed a fourth Triple Crown in five years and kept themselves in contention for Six Nations glory by crushing Scotland's quest for history with a gripping 43-21 bonus-point win in Dublin.

Gregor Townsend's side began "Super Saturday" dreaming of a maiden Six Nations title and the minimum of a first Triple Crown in 36 years.

But Ireland continued their remarkable decade-long dominance of the fixture with a 12th consecutive victory over the Scots to move top of the championship table for the time being at least.

Andy Farrell's men -- Six Nations champions in 2023 and 2024 -- now require England to beat France in Paris in order to reclaim the ultimate prize and launch a St. Patrick's weekend party.

Tommy O'Brien's 67th minute try secured the win for Ireland. Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland full-back Jamie Osborne and Scotland wing Darcy Graham each claimed their fourth tries of the tournament during a frenetic start before scores from Dan Sheehan and Robert Baloucoune helped the hosts into a 19-7 half-time lead.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell and co-captain Rory Darge crossed in the second period, either side of a finish from Ireland replacement Darragh Murray, but hope of a famous comeback was extinguished by a late double from Tommy O'Brien.

Scotland arrived at a sold-out Aviva Stadium brimming with belief after setting up the three-way title tussle with last weekend's stunning 50-40 win over France.

They fell behind inside three minutes when Osborne dotted down under the posts to score for the fourth successive match before swiftly hitting back when Blair Kinghorn sent Graham over in the right corner.

Hooker Sheehan finished a lineout maul to restore the hosts' advantage in the 11th minute as the breathless beginning continued.

Ireland were winning the set piece battle and duly increased their lead when quick ball from a scrum on the left touchline culminated in jet-heeled Baloucoune darting to the right corner and bravely stretching for the line under pressure from Graham.

Following the free scoring opening 20 minutes, the remainder of the first half was a scrappy, chaotic affair, with persistent errors stifling the rhythm of both sides.

Scotland returned to the field trailing by 12 points and requiring a colossal effort to end the day with silverware.

Russell, who was subdued for large spells of the opening period, breathed new life back into the contest by sneaking over the line in the 52nd minute and then converting to reward persistent Scottish pressure.

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Momentum quickly swung back the other way, with Connacht lock Murray marking his Six Nations debut by bulldozing over to secure Ireland's bonus point, with Crowley landing the third of his four successful conversions.

Scotland moved back to within four points when Russell added the extras after quick hands from Grant Gilchrist teed up Darge to charge over.

Ireland head coach Farrell made six changes simultaneously with 15 minutes remaining, including bringing on centre Bundee Aki for his first outing of the tournament following suspension.

The switches paid dividends as wing O'Brien raced clear on to Ciaran Frawley's pass to score before Crowley slotted a penalty as part of his 11-point haul to give the home team breathing space.

With the 'Fields of Athenry' ringing around the ground, the majority of the capacity crowd were delighted further in the final minute when O'Brien burst away down the left to cap a fine Ireland display and inflict more pain on Scotland.