Wales 31-17 Italy: Wales snap 15-match Six Nations losing streak

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Wales won their first Six Nations game since 2023 on Saturday with a 31-17 victory over Italy in Cardiff.

The win snapped a 15-game losing streak in the competition dating back to before the last World Cup.

It's a significant moment for Welsh rugby which has been in steep decline for the last three years. After a torrid time for the game at both domestic and international level, it will come as a huge weight off the shoulders for players and fans across the country.

"It was a massively emotional day, a win in the Six Nations has been a long time coming," Wales head coachTandy said after claiming his second success from nine matches as Wales head coach.

"I am overwhelmed with pride by what this group delivered. I've always said it's never been a question of desire, physicality or work ethic in this group.

"I just think it's getting them to understand how far they can go with the work ethic and physically they've got. I'm not going to lie, it did feel like a long last 10 minutes and that did seem to drag out a little bit."

The hosts dominated the first half. A double from No. 8 Aaron Wainwright and another try from captain Dewi Lake, as well as three conversions from the boot of Dan Edwards, gave Wales a 21-0 lead at the break.

Edwards got a try of his own, which he converted, shortly after the restart, before Italy finally got on the scoresheet.

Martino di Bartolomeo crossed for the visitors and a yellow card to Wales prop Archie Griffin helped Italy back into the game.

Tommaso Allan added Italy's second with 20 minutes remaining and Monty Ioane looked to have got their third, but he was ruled to have been dragged into touch by Ellis Mee before he grounded the ball in the corner.

Italy looked to have scored again minutes later as Leonardo Marin went over, but his effort was also ruled out for a knock on.

Paolo Garbisi did get a third try for the visitors but it was too little, too late as Wales held on for a well-earned victory.