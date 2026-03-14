France 48-46 England: Thomas Ramos scores last-gasp penalty to win Six Nations

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Louis Bielle-Biarrey touched down four times as France won a thriller in Paris. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

England cast off the shackles to deliver their best performance of the Six Nations but it was not enough to stop Thomas Ramos from landing a last-gasp penalty to ignite French title celebrations.

Tommy Freeman produced a brilliant finish with three minutes left of an exhilarating clash in Paris to propel England in front, but Ramos found the posts from long-range in the final act of the Championship to clinch a 48-46 victory.

Steve Borthwick's side were transformed from the side that collapsed to three consecutive defeats, running in seven tries as their attack finally fired with the outstanding Ollie Chessum crossing twice.

It was also the night their pack flexed their muscles for the first time in the tournament by submitting France up front, inspired by Chessum, the relentless Ben Earl and props Ellis Genge and Joe Heyes.

But they were hurt by their eighth yellow card of the tournament shown to Genge and the exquisite finishing of Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who touched down four times.

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