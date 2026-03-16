Six Nations grades: Did England fail? Results for every team, from champions France to Wales

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Another Six Nations done and dusted, with France crowned champions, though for the third year in a row, no grand slam.

Many were quick to christen the 2026 edition the greatest Six Nations ever and while that may be up for debate, we have seen five rounds of scintillating rugby with tries galore and twists and turns throughout.

So now it's all said and done, how did every team rate?

Here are ESPN's grades for the 2026 Six Nations.

France: A-

France were crowned champions following their win over England. FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

They needed the latest of Thomas Ramos penalties to secure their third championship in five years, but on such small margins hinge job prospects and general morale. France stormed out of the blocks in the Six Nations, hammering Ireland and pummelling Wales. All was well, and they looked destined for the Grand Slam. They had to work for their win over Italy in round three but then in Edinburgh, they came unstuck against a Scotland team playing to the height of their powers.

Doubts then started to creep in with Fabien Galthie and even Antoine Dupont came in for criticism. But when you have an endless talent pool, and generational players like Mathieu Jalibert, Dupont, Charles Ollivon (etc. etc.) then you can always find a way to pluck a result out.

They have the most ruthless finisher in world rugby in Louis Bielle-Biarrey who has now scored in every Six Nations match in a tournament for the second year running, finishing up with four against England and nine for the tournament. Galthie has introduced us to several new faces, but you think they're still trying to figure out their best team.

Ultimately, it was job done, but this really should have been a Grand Slam year. This is a golden generation and when they click, they are just breathless to watch - Tom Hamilton.

Ireland: B+

Ireland lifted the Triple Crown following their win over Scotland on Saturday. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

It was almost panic stations for Ireland after the opening defeat to France. Andy Farrell questioned his players' intent and fears the golden days of the past four years were finally over. A scrappy win over Italy did little to settle the nerves, and the noise around the fly-half spot and calls for Jack Crowley to replace Sam Prendergast grew louder. Farrell made his call. Crowley was in and took his chance. The record win at Twickenham will be one of Ireland's sweetest in recent memory and their attack clicked.

It has still been a campaign of development for the squad, but crucially, players have stepped up and taken their opportunities.

The emergence of Rob Baloucoune, who filled the void in the outside backs, was key, while Stuart McCloskey -- or "the Irish fridge" as he has apparently been christened -- looked right at home on the big stage, producing several big moments and caused a host of issues for England in particular. Farrell was "proud as punch" after they finished with the Triple Crown and will be confident they can build going into the rest of the year and 2027 - James Regan.

Scotland: B+

Scotland came away with wind over England, Wales and France. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Another campaign which looked on the rocks early, Gregor Townsend was under huge pressure but his players clearly stepped up for him and were buoyed by the incredible leadership of captain Sione Tuipulotu.

They turned it on against England and managed to back it up against a determined Wales outfit. The win against France will go down in both Scottish rugby and Six Nations folklore as their attack ran riot in Edinburgh. Townsend was bold with some selections, leaving out Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham at various times but it worked. Their backline, when Finn Russell, Tuipulotu and Huw Jones got going, looked as slick as we all knew it could be. The challenge, as it always is for Scotland, is to keep it going especially with an eye on next year's World Cup.

They have shown, again, they can beat anyone on their day. Another title push has to be the objective in 2027 - Regan.

Italy: B+

Maro Itoje produced a great captain's performance against France. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Italy have been a joy to watch this year. They made the best of horrible conditions in Rome in round one to stun Scotland and fought like hell in Dublin a week later. Gonzalo Quesada has a serious set of players on his hands. Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus had sounded the warning by highlighting how good Italy were and could be and The Azzurri proved him right for the most part. The centre combination of Tommaso Menoncello and Ignacio Brex has developed into one of the most dynamic and exciting in world rugby. Amid all of that of course, this will be the tournament remembered for one thing; that win over England.

They were 32-0 up against the heavyweights but that night in Rome will have been worth the wait. While it looked like the players may have still been in party mode for the most part against Wales (and who can blame them, really?) this has been a magnificent campaign for Italy. They are now a force and have become somewhat of a kingmaker in the Six Nations - Regan.

England: E

Italy had a strong tournament, beating both Scotland and England. Tiziana FABI / AFP via Getty Images

Recency bias is a strange thing. Heading into the final match in Paris, England would've been tracking for an F. Three defeats on the bounce, staring down the barrel of their worst ever campaign. They lost, the ignominy of four defeats from five forever etched against the class of 2026's name. But then, this strange pride at their performance and the glimpse of what they're trying to be and what we expect them to play like.

England were magnificent in France, but familiar disciplinary issues let them down again. This looked like a team finally clicking, gameplan and actions uniting to morph into what was a brilliant performance. But you can't ignore how this match fits into the overall picture. The defeats against Scotland, Ireland and Italy were all alarming for different reasons, but uniting them were disciplinary issues and an inability to convert pressure into points.

The latter was seemingly solved in Paris -- England scored seven tries -- but their complete lack of discipline remains an area of grave concern. The scrum has been solid, the forwards superb against France, but overall, this was a campaign where England promised much, but delivered little - Hamilton.

Wales: C

Wales won their first Six Nations game since 2023. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Their performance against England was alarming and there was seemingly little to cling on to for hope. Then came the France hammering, same old issues, in front of an increasingly apathetic and record-low Welsh crowd.

But then came Scotland, Wales played far better, and pushed them close -- up 20-5 at one stage -- only to see them fall to a heartbreaking defeat.

However, they looked far more structured, Steve Tandy's imprint a little more pronounced. Against Ireland, they took another step forward, with Alex Mann's 32 tackles just ridiculous. And finally, Italy, where Wales ended three years of hurt and a 15 match winless run with a wonderful 31-17 victory against England's conquerors from the week previous.

We're seeing them far more savvy at the breakdown, players finally fulfilling potential and the backs looking more potent than anything we've seen in recent times. Aaron Wainwright was magnificent, Dewi Lake superb as captain, and Rhys Carre a brilliant bulldozer.

They also have Jac Morgan to come back. So, whisper it, Wales may have turned the corner - Hamilton.