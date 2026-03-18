Super Rugby Pacific Teams: Round 6 lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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We're five rounds in and the table is starting to take shape as Super Rugby Pacific continues to heat up.

It was two straight losses for the Brumbies and Waratahs in Round 5, while the Crusaders returned to winning form and the Hurricanes got the job done over the Force.

This week it's a huge derby clash in New Zealand to kick off the round, while the Waratahs and Brumbies return home eyeing a return to winning ways.

Good luck with your tips. Haven't got a tipping comp together yet? Don't worry, you've still got plenty of time, join ESPN Footytips today!

[Note: all odds correct 11am 18/3]

Friday, March 20

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand 5:05pm (AEDT)

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jona Nareki, Reesjan Pasitoa, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Lucas Casey, Sean Withy, Te Kamaka Howden, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta'avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sosefo Kautai, Tai Cribb, Veveni Lasaqa, Adam Lennox, Andrew Knewstubb, Tanielu Tele'a

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Josh Moorby, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Fehi Fineanganofo, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, Devan Flanders, Warner Dearns, Caleb Delaney, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Replacements: Vernon Bason, Siale Lauaki, Tevita Mafileo, Hugo Plummer, Brad Shields, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Ereatara Enari, Bailyn Sullivan

Officials: Referee: Angus Gardner; Assistant Referees: George Myers, Matt Kellahan; TMO: Graham Cooper

Prediction: There's been plenty of shake ups for both sides ahead of this week's clash with injuries resulting in several changes. The loss of Cam Millar means Reesjan Pasitoa will get his first start in the Highlanders' No 10 jersey, while for the Hurricanes Ruben Love will make his first start of the season, slotting in at No.10. The Highlanders will be happy to return home under the roof after they came undone against the Crusaders, while the Hurricanes will arrive riding on a high after two consecutive wins. Despite the many changes, expect the impressive Hurricanes backline to get the job done. Tip: Hurricanes by 8

Odds [tab.com.au]: Highlanders: $2.90 +6.5 $1.90; Hurricanes: $1.40, -6.5 $1.90

GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Brumbies: Andy Muirhead, Kye Oates, Kadin Pritchard, Hudson Creighton, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Charlie Cale, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Lachlan Shaw, Darcy Breen, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Toby Macpherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Austin Anderson

Chiefs: Liam Coombes-Fabling, Leroy Carter, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupara, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima, Luke Jacobson, Jahrome Brown, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, Reuben O'Neill, Samisomi Taukei'aho, Jared Proffit. Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Lalakai Foketi

Officials: Referee: Nic Berry; Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, Louis Trisley; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: The Brumbies will be more than happy to return to Canberra after they suffered their first defeat to the Drua in wet and wild conditions last week. The Brumbies will be smarting after two losses in a row and will be determined to right their course, but it won't be easy with a close to full strength Chiefs side set to line up. Despite the loss of Wallace Sititi, this Chiefs pack looks solid, add too the halves pairing of Damian McKenzie and Cortez Ratima and this while go all the way to the final whistle. It's another historic night for James Slipper though and that could be just enough to see the Brumbies over the line. Tip: Brumbies by 5

Odds [tab.com.au]: Brumbies: $2.90, +6.5 $1.85; Chiefs: $1.40, -6.5 $1.90

James Slipper will notch his 203rd Super Rugby appearance when the Brumbies face the Chiefs on Friday night Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Saturday, March 21

Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji, 2:35pm (AEDT)

Drua: Iliasia Droasese, Joji Nasova, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Isikeli Rabitu, Ponipate Loganimasi, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Frank Lomani, Elia Canakaivata, Kitione Salawa, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Mesake Doge, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet. Replacements: Sairusi Ravudi, Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake, Vilive Miramira, Isoa Tuwai, Motikiai Murray, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Inia Tabuavoa

Reds: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Isaac Henry, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Kalani Thomas, Harry Wilson, John Bryant, Joe Brial, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Nick Bloomfield, Josh Nasser, Aiden Ross. Replacements: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Louis Werchon, Ben Volavola, Treyvon Pritchard

Officials: Referee: James Doleman; Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: After securing their first ever win over the Brumbies last weekend, the Drua will be looking to add another win to their column with another clash at home. The Reds, meanwhile, are enjoying a win streak of their own and will be keen to keep the momentum going as we head towards the midway point of the season. The return of Hunter Paisami to the centres is a massive boost for the visitors, however the losses of Carter Gordon, Fraser McReight and Zane Nonggorr means the side head to Fiji without a full strength line-up. Given what the Drua produced last week, this is sure to be another thriller. Tip: Drua by 3

Odds [tab.com.au]: Drua: $1.68, -2.5 $1.90; Reds: $2.15, +2.5 $1.90

North Harbour Stadium, Albany, New Zealand, 5:05pm (AEDT)

Moana: William Havili, Tevita Latu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Julian Savea, Glen Vaihu, Patrick Pellegrini, Joel Lam, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Niko Jones, Miracle Faiilagi, Allan Craig, Tom Savage, Atu Moli, Millennium Sanerivi, Tito Tuipulotu. Replacements: Mamoru Harada, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Veikoso Poloniati, Dominic Ropeti, Siaosi Nginingini, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Tevita Ofa

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Sevu Reece, Cooper Grant, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Johnny Lee, Ethan Blackadder, Jamie Hannah, Tahlor Cahill, Fletcher Newell, George Bell, Finlay Brewis. Replacements: Manumaua Leitu, George Bower, Seb Calder, Antonio Shalfoon, Xavier Saifoloi, Kyle Preston, Leciester Fainga'anuku, Kurtis Macdonald

Officials: Referee: Angus Mabey; Assistant Referees: Paul Williams, Mike Winter; TMO: Aaron Paterson

Prediction: The return of Julian Savea for the first time in 2026 is unlikely to be enough for Moana this weekend despite the Crusaders looking deep into their wider squad after they lost all three of their 10s to injury. While the Crusaders will be testing their depth with Cooper Grant moving into flyhalf, while All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams remains suspended, they enter Saturday afternoon's clash the cleart favourites and should take home the chocolates. Tip: Crusaders by 12

Odds [tab.com.au]: Moana: $14, +25.5 $1.90; Crusaders: $1.01, -25.5 $1.90

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Waratahs: Sid Harvey, Harry Potter, Triston Reilly, Joey Walton, Max Jorgensen, Jack Debreczeni, Jake Gordon, Pete Samu, Jamie Adamson, Clem Halaholo, Miles Amatosero, Matt Philip, Daniel Botha, Ethan Dobbins, Tom Lambert. Replacements: Ioane Moananu, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Lawson Creighton, George Poolman

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Codemeru Vai, AJ Lam, Pita Ahki, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Malachi Wrampling, Dalton Papali'i, Anton Segner, Sam Darry, Josh Beehre, Sam Matenga, Bradley Slater, Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Marcel Renata, Che Clark, Torian Barnes, Taufa Funaki, Xavi Taele, Payton Spencer

Officials: Referee: Jordan Way; Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jeremy Markey; TMO: James Leckie

Prediction: Pipped in the final minutes due to a disallowed try, the Waratahs return home licking their wounds and on a two-game losing run. The Blues meanwhile will be licking their lips and ready to pounce when they arrive in Sydney with just a few changes to their line-up. With plenty of firepower out the back and a menacing forward pack, the Blues will be ready to take the fight to the Waratahs early doors. If the Waratahs withstand an opening barrage, it should go to the wire and result in an explosive finish. Tip: Blues by 8

Odds [tab.com.au]: Waratahs: $2.70, +5.5 $1.; Blues: $1.44, -5.5 $1.87