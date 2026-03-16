Six Nations 2026 awards: Moment, try and team of the tournament

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The Six Nations had so much drama and excitement packed into its five rounds, it's hard to think just over a month has passed since round one, when France dismantled Ireland and England swept aside Wales.

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- Rare Irish cheers for England in vain but Ireland finish strong in Dublin

Since then, Ireland have gone uneaten and England have lost four Tests on the bounce, while Wales also snapped a 15-game losing streak in the competition.

ESPN takes a look back with its end-of-tournament awards.

Try of the tournament:

Rhys Carre (Wales vs. Ireland)

Prop Rhys Carre scored a memorable try for Wales against Ireland. Tim Clayton/Getty Images

The sight of Carre picking the ball up from 30 metres out and evading -- with scintillating footwork it must be added -- four Ireland defenders with a massive grin o his face to score on of the best tries ever from a prop will go down in Six Nations folklore. The effort is made even more special by the face Carre has been dropped on two occasions by two different coaches in the past.

He has become a symbol of what this Wales team wants to be. Resilient, up for the fight and loved by the Welsh public. The tournament will be remembered by Wales fans for their win over Italy, but Carre's try is right up there in terms of bringing the good vibes back to Welsh rugby.

Honourable mention: Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France vs. Ireland)

Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored twice against Ireland in round one. Federico Pestellini/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

A wonderful bit of Antoine Dupont/LBB magic, with a dash of good fortune thrown in too. Dupont's chip over the ruck from inside his own half for Thomas Ramos to chase was ambitious and France's ambition was rewarded.

The ball spilled out to Biell-Biarrey who raced away to score on the left wing, finishing off a truly wonderful play, the likes of which France provided throughout the tournament.

Moment of the tournament

Italy beat England for first time ever

Leonardo Marin sealed a famous victory for Italy. Emanuele Pennacchio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

History, passion, drama ... It was the game that had it all. England, desperate two avoid a third-straight defeat and their campaign spiralling out of control, looked on track for a scrappy victory at the Stadio Olimpico, edging their way to a win which would cool the noise around the team and head coach Steve Borthwick.

Then, with around 20 minutes left, Italy said enough is enough and answered the call. England lost Sam Underhill to the sin bin, Paolo Garbisi kicked two penalties to make it a two point game, and then Maro Itoje followed Underhill to the sidelines.

Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello helped orchestrate Italy's win over England. Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Through the second half the sense that Italy would finally get the illusive victory grew and Leonardo Marin sealed it with a runaway try with less than ten minutes to play. It was truly one of the great Six Nations moments, the kind which doesn't come around that often but when it does, reminds you why rugby is an intoxicating sport to follow.

Honourable mention: Wales beat Italy, snapping three year winless run.

A result that, outside Wales anyway, went slightly under the radar due to the chaos in Paris and the fact the title went down to the wire, but Wales' three years of pain and hearbreak finally came to an end with their 31-17 win over Italy in Cardiff. A campaign which saw them sink to heavy defeats to England and France early on turned with strong performances against Scotland and Ireland.

Aaron Wainwright scored twice for Wales. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Steve Tandy and co finally stopped the humiliations, even if the win didn't come. Then, with nothing to lose and everything to gain, the players stepped up. Welsh fans who had stuck by their team through arguably the darkest days the game has seen in their country were rewarded with a win and performance everyone can be proud of.

Player of the tournament

Louis Bielle-Biarrey

David Rogers/Getty Images

Nine tries, at least one in each match for the second-straight year and four in one game -- the first French players since World War II to do so -- it has been come effort from the young winger.

Still only 22, he would stroll into any team in the world right now. What's more, his teammates know exactly what he wants, when he wants it. His combinations with Thomas Ramos, Dupont, and opposite winger Theo Attissogbe, whom he assisted for a wonderful try against Scotland, is a joy to watch. Pace, athleticism, skill ... LBB has it all.

Honourable mention: Stuart McCloskey

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament. Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Any excuse to give "the Irish fridge" a wrap, McCloskey has been a revelation this year. Called in with Bundee Aki serving a suspension in the first three rounds, McCloskey seized his opportunity and then some. 74 carries, six try assists, eight offloads, eight turnovers won and 105 post contact metres -- second highest in the competition -- Andy Farrell has a quality player on his hands.

Team of the tournament:

Forwards: A nod has to go to both props Danilo Fischetti of Italy and England's Joe Heyes, but there is no doubt Dan Sheehan is one of, if not the premier hooker in the world.

With the way players in the second and back rows can interchange these days, there were several good players who missed out. Tadgh Beirne has been outstanding for Ireland, while his captain Caelan Doris is unlucky to miss out. However, Ben Earl has been a constant threat in an England side which has struggled.

Backs: No Antoine Dupont?! The French skipper is maybe a victim of his own hugely high standards and it's strange to think Jamison Gibson-Park was dropped for the Italy test, but it turned out to be the making of him. The Ireland scrum-half was magnificent in the last three Tests.

A host of players, Finn Russell, Ben White, Sione Tuipulotu from Scotland alone, as well as Italy star Ignacio Brex would have been fully deserving of a spot too.

It's not often a winger who scores five tries is omitted from a team like this, but while Theo Attissogbe has transitioned smoothly to international rugby, it's hard to look past Rob Baloucoune, who has been tremendous for Ireland.