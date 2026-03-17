Sacking England boss Steve Borthwick would be 'foolhardy' - Eddie Jones

The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss England's historically bad Six Nations and ponder whether Michael Cheika could replace Steve Borthwick as coach. (2:32)

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Former England head coach Eddie Jones feels sacking Steve Borthwick would be "foolhardy" despite a poor Six Nations campaign.

England finished fifth in the table following a dramatic 48-46 defeat by France on Saturday night, with the round one victory over Wales their solitary win from a tournament which had promised so much but ended up being their worst ever in terms of results

The Rugby Football Union is set to review England's campaign, but Borthwick continues to have the support of his players and has already been backed by RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney.

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Australian Jones took on the England role from 2015 until his departure in 2022 and worked alongside then former assistant coach Borthwick, who replaced him ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Jones feels now is not the time for another change as England regroup for the build-up to the Nations Championship, which begins against South Africa on July 3, and on towards next year's World Cup.

Steve Borthwick was an assistant under Eddie Jones. Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

"Steve's done a good job with England," Jones said on the Rugby Unity podcast.

"There is no doubt that they had a bad tournament, so he will need to show to the RFU that he knows why he has had a bad tournament, he knows how he is going to turn it around and I am sure he can do that."

Jones, now in his second spell as Japan head coach, added: "I think [Borthwick] is the right man to coach England and I think they [RFU] should support him through this.

"Maybe he has got a few things wrong and they will need to help him rectify those errors, but they would be foolhardy to change.

"I think they are still struggling to find [their identity]. I think Steve knows how he wants to play and I think there is probably an internal battle going on within the players."