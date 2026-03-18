Wallabies return for James Slipper? He didn't rule it out completely

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James Slipper has hinted he'll play on and, through a wry smile, wouldn't rule out a Test return if the Wallabies come calling in a Rugby World Cup year.

The modest ACT Brumbies prop will break the Super Rugby games record when he runs out in Canberra against the Chiefs on Friday.

It will be the 36-year-old's 203rd appearance in his eighth season in the nation's capital.

It's a milestone Slipper admitted wasn't on the radar when he was axed by the Queensland Reds and issued a fine and suspension in 2018 following his second positive test for cocaine.

Slipper owned that mistake though and rebuilt his career at a club he said he owes plenty to.

"I decided to come to Canberra, remember chatting to (former coach) Dan McKellar at the time and he convinced me it was a beautiful place to live," Slipper said on Wednesday.

"I laughed at the time. But I've fallen in love with Canberra ever since.

James Slipper will notch his 203rd Super Rugby appearance when the Brumbies face the Chiefs on Friday night Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

"I didn't see myself sticking around in rugby this long. It's probably due to the Brumbies. It's a club that brings the best out of me."

Slipper retired from Test rugby last September with a record 151 caps.

He's open to playing at least another season with the Brumbies, saying he feels physically up to it, but baulked when asked what he'd do if the Wallabies called before next year's World Cup.

"I don't want to get down that track too far. I've always said the team comes first, so whatever the best decision is," he said of a potential Test return.

"But I'm sure they've got enough players to look after themselves at the World Cup ... I've retired."

Last year's semifinalists (3-2) have lost two consecutive games, pipped after the siren by the Queensland Reds before losing to an in-form Fijian Drua in Ba after resting a host of regular starters including Slipper.

The Chiefs (3-1) present another stern test and Slipper wants to remember his milestone fondly.

"If you can't get excited about that you shouldn't be playing, in my mind," he said of the challenge.

"I'm more excited just to get out and play now. There's been a lot of talk about it (the record) which is great, I'm really proud of the achievement.

"I'd love nothing more than to get a good result."

The Brumbies have launched the Slippers for Slipper campaign, although the man himself questioned wearing fluffy footwear on what's tipped to be a damp Friday night.

"It could be a little bit wet, so probably not the best night for slippers. But it's a good gesture and pretty funny, really," he said.