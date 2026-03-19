England captain Zoe Stratford announces pregnancy

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Zoe Stratford led England to World Cup glory last year. Getty

England's World Cup winning captain Zoe Stratford has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

"We are so incredibly grateful and excited," Stratford said in a post on Instagram announcing her pregnancy. She is due in September and will thereby miss the upcoming Women's Six Nations.

Stratford was appointed England captain at the start of 2025 and led the Red Roses to World Cup triumph on home soil. She was made Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her achievment.

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She is the third England player to announce a pregnancy since the end of the World Cup, along with Lark Atkin-Davies and Abbie Ward.

England begin their Six Nations campaign on April 11 against Ireland, and coach John Mitchell is set to name his squad on Friday.