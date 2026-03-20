Women's Six Nations: England name seven uncapped players in squad

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John Mitchell has several debutants in his squad for the Six Nations. Ryan Pierse - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

England have named seven uncapped players in a 38-strong squad for the 2026 Guinness Women's Six Nations.

The squad is brimming with experience, with head coach John Mitchell having selected 25 players who won the World Cup last year, including new captain Meg Jones.

However, he has also brought in seven who will be looking to make their debut in the tournament -- Christiana Balogun, Millie David, Haineala Lutui, Annabel Meta, Sarah Parry, Demelza Short and Jodie Verghese.

Mitchell said: "It's great to be back together, ready to earn the right again following the Rugby World Cup.

"The impact of the tournament across the country has been outstanding, and it's reflected in the incredible ticket sales -- not just for our matches at Allianz Stadium and Ashton Gate, but across the Six Nations as a whole.

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"As Red Roses, what comes next is a fresh start. The Six Nations is hugely important to us, and we know success in this competition has to be earned every time.

"We're excited by the energy the younger players will bring into the squad, and alongside our experienced players.

"What is important to me is to stay open-minded about player combinations and I will observe how people compete against each other and deal with that type of pressure."

Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews will serve as Jones' vice-captains, the Rugby Football Union announced.

The Red Roses go into the Six Nations as reigning champions, having secured their 21st title last year with a final-day victory over France.

This year they kick off their campaign at home to Ireland on April 11 at the Allianz Stadium and round off away to France on May 17.