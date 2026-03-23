Dave Rennie locks Scot Mike Blair in among All Blacks assistants

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Dave Rennie has confirmed the All Blacks coaching team he will take to next year's Rugby World Cup, retaining just one of Scott Robertson's former assistants.

Jason Ryan is the only member of Robertson's group to survive the axe, with the former Crusaders assistant continuing on in his role as forwards coach.

Rennie has otherwise cleaned house, bringing in former Scotland scrum-half Mike Blair [attack], Tana Umaga [defence], Neil Barnes [senior assistant coach] and Phil Healey [head of performance].

"This is a very experienced and highly skilled coaching team," Rennie said via a media release.

"Each of these men has a track record of getting the best out of the players and teams they coach, and they are each hugely motivated to get stuck in and deliver the same success with the All Blacks."

Mike Blair [L] has worked alongside Dave Rennie both at Glasgow and Kobe, and will now follow him to the All Blacks Bill Murray/SNS Group via Getty Images

Blair has been a long-time assistant of Rennie's, having coached alongside the Kiwi at both Glasgow and Kobe.

The Japanese club currently sits third in League One, with the duo to finish up the season and then immediately step into their respective All Blacks roles.

Umaga will meanwhile see out the Super Rugby Pacific season as Moana Pasifika coach, before returning to the team he captained in a distinguished playing career.

"Neil provides outstanding leadership and strategic support; Jase has proven himself as one of the best forwards coaches in the game; Tana brings immense mana and defensive insight; and Mike will bring his innovative approach and attention to detail to our attack. I know this group will challenge and support both me and our players to bring the best out of us all," Rennie added.

"This has been a thorough appointment process that included conversations with each of the former All Blacks Assistant Coaches. I want to acknowledge those men, who have all contributed so positively and professionally to this process and to the legacy of the All Blacks. They are each excellent coaches in their own right, who I know will go on to achieve further success in their careers."

The All Blacks will begin life under Rennie and his fellow assistants with the opening Test of the Nations Championship, against France in Christchurch on July 4, before games against both Italy and Ireland.