Super Rugby Pacific Teams: Round 7 lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss the Waratahs' third straight loss, lamenting it looks like the same old problems in Sydney despite coach Dan McKellar's offseason changes. (1:43)

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We're closing in on the halfway mark, but the Super Rugby Pacific table has already taken shape.

It was another disappointing week for the Waratahs who now face rivals the Brumbies in Canberra, while the Hurricanes have elevated themselves as title favourites but will be tested by the Reds on Saturday.

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[Note: all odds correct 11am 25/3]

Friday, March 27

North Harbour Stadium, Albany, New Zealand 5:05pm (AEDT)

Moana: William Havili, Solomon Alaimalo, Tevita Latu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Glen Vaihu, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Joel Lam; Dominic Ropeti, Niko Jones, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Allan Craig, Veikoso Poloniati, Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou, Millennium Sanerivi, Abraham Pole. Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Malakai Hala-Ngatai, Paula Latu, Alefosio Aho, Ola Tauelangi, Siaosi Nginingini, Patrick Pellegrini, Tevita Ofa.

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Taniela Tela'a, Jona Nareki, Reesjan Pasitoa, Nic Shearer; Hugh Renton, Veveni Lasaqa, Te Kamaka Howden, Tomas Lavanini, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta'avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Adam Lennox, Andrew Knewstubb, Timoci Tavatavanawai

Officials: Referee: Damon Murphy; Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: This may be as good a chance for a win as Moana will get for some time, with the Highlanders coming off a beating at the hands of the Hurricanes. Tana Umaga's side meanwhile hung with the Crusaders for 60 minutes last week, before the visitors' bench saw them pull away late on. Those of you having a punt might fancy the 14.5 start for Moana. Highlanders by 7.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Moana: $5.20 +14.5 $1.85; Highlanders: $1.14, -14.5 $1.90

GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Brumbies: Andy Muirhead, Ollie Sapsford, Kadin Pritchard, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Charlie Cale, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Cadyern Neville, Lachie Shaw, Darcy Breen, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Toby Macpherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Hudson Creighton.

Waratahs: Sid Harvey, Andrew Kellaway, Joey Walton, Lawson Creighton, Jack Debreczeni, Jake Gordon; Pete Samu, Jamie Adamson, Clem Halahalo, Miles Amatosero, Matt Philip, Dan Botha, Ethan Dobbins, Tom Lambert. Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Jack Barrett, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Charlie Gamble, Angus Scott-Young, Teddy Wilson, Triston Reilly

Officials: Referee: Angus Gardner; Assistant Referees: George Myers, Matt Kellahan; TMO: Graham Cooper

Prediction: On paper, this is a matchup between two sides heading in opposite directions. But that isn't the greatest indicator when it comes to derby games. The Brumbies were a tad fortunate to get away with the win over the Chiefs in Round 6, while the Waratahs created enough chances to win three games -- they just failed to finish them. Still, the Waratahs haven't won in Canberra in eight games, while ACT have won 14 of the past 15 between the two sides. Maybe Dan McKellar can whip his side into a frenzy? Brumbies by 10.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Brumbies: $1.20, -11.5 $1.90; Waratahs: $4.20, +11.5 $1.85

Saturday, March 28

Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand 2:35pm (AEDT)

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Bailyn Sullivan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Fehi Fineanganofo, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Warner Dearns, Caleb Delany, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Replaceements: Vernon Bason, Siale Lauaki, Pasilio Tosi, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Lucas Cashmore, Jone Rova.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Isaac Henry, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Louis Werchon; Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Nick Bloomfield, Josh Nasser, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Treyvon Pritchard.

Officials: Referee: Angus Mabey; Assistant Referees: Paul Williams, Mike Winter; TMO: Aaron Paterson

Prediction: The game of the round. The Hurricanes are flying at the top of the ladder having run up 50+ points for the second time this season last week, their backline more potent than any other across the competition. The Reds were meanwhile were superb in defeating the Drua, winning for the first time in Fiji. There is still not Carter Gordon, but Harry McLaughlin-Philips was brilliant in Lautoka. Tom Lynagh also plays his first game of the year off the bench. Hurricanes by 7.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurricanes: $1.16, -12.5 $1.85; Reds: $4.80, +12.5 $1.90

Tom Lynagh will play his first game for the Reds in 2026 this Saturday, after he was included on the bench to face the Hurricanes Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, 5:05pm (AEDT)

Blues: Payton Spencer, Cole Forbes, AJ Lam, Pita Ahki, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Taufa Funaki; Malachi Wrampling, Anton Segner, Torian Barnes, Sam Darry (capt), Josh Beehre, Marcel Renata, Bradley Slater, Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Sam Matenga, Che Clark, Jed Melvin (debut), Finlay Christie, Xavi Taele, Cody Vai.

Drua: Iliasia Droasese, Epeli Momo, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Iosefo Namocee, Ponipate Loganimasi, Kemu Valetini, Frank Lomani (c); Elia Canakaivata, Kitione Salawa, Etonia Waqa, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Doge, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet. Replacements: Mesulame Dolokolo, Emosi Tuqiri, Peni Ravai, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Tuwai, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Virimi Vakatawa

Officials: Referee: Reuben Keane; Assistant Referees: Nic Berry, Jordan Way; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: The inaugural Joeli Vidiri Cup will be on the line in this one, with the two franchises honouring the Blues' late great Fijian winger. Vern Cotter's side let the Waratahs beat themselves and then took their moments in the second half last week, while the Drua were held tryless by the Reds. This looks like being a long night for the Fijians, who have struggled to score points against the Aucklanders. Blues by 25.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Blues: $1.04, -20.5 $1.90; Drua: $9, +20.5 $1.85

HBF Park, Perth, Australia, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Force: Max Burey, Darby Lancaster, George Bridge, Kurtley Beale, Bayley Kuenzle, Ben Donaldson, Henry Robertson; Vaiolini Ukuasi, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson. Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Sef Fa'agase, Misinale Epenisa, Lopeti Faifua, Will Harris, Nathan Hastie, Hamish Stewart, Divad Palu

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Emoni Narawa, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Josh Jacomb, Xavier Roe; Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson (c), Samipeni Finau, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, George Dyer, Brodie McAlister, Jared Profitt. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris, Sione Ahio, Fiti Sa, Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Brown, Kyren Taumoefolau.

Officials: Referee: Marcus Playle; Assistant Referees: James Doleman, Ben O'Keeffe; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: The Chiefs must still be wondering how they lost in Canberra, having been up 24-7 with 22 minutes to play. Alas, they really only have themselves to blame for that defeat. Saturday night's clash sees a move to fullback for Damian McKenzie, who should relish the extra space and fewer playmaking responsibilities. The Force will meanwhile be fresh after the bye; they can provide nuisance factor here and at least worry the Chiefs into the final quarter. But it's hard to see the Kiwis blowing another winnable game. Zac Lomax's debut will have to wait another week. Chiefs by 18.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Force: $5.20, +14.5 $1.85; Chiefs: $1.44, -14.5 $1.90