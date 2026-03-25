Larkham warns of Wallaby selection distraction in 'Tah week'

The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss the Waratahs' third straight loss, lamenting it looks like the same old problems in Sydney despite coach Dan McKellar's offseason changes. (1:43)

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Ahead of what Stephen Larkham is calling the biggest game of the year, the ACT Brumbies coach has a clear message to his playing group.

The Canberrans take on bitter rivals the NSW Waratahs on Friday night at GIO Stadium, but speculation about Wallabies selection is threatening to overshadow the occasion.

Fly-half Declan Meredith and back-rower Charlie Cale have been floated as potential additions to join the national team following their dazzling performances to start the Super Rugby Pacific season.

But ahead of the "Tah Week'' clash, Larkham wants his players to toss the national selection rumours aside.

"The message to them is this is not going to help you perform any better," the coach told reporters on Wednesday.

"You've just got to go through the same routine that you would normally go through to give yourself the best chance of playing.

"There are a lot of distractions coming into this week for the players. The talk of Wallaby selection is one of those.

"There's a good time for reflection next week (bye week). We've got to make sure that we're not getting any of these distractions stuck in our heads.

Declan Meredith has been in fine form for the Brumbies, putting him on the radar of Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"That's all part and parcel of being a professional rugby player."

Larkham is accustomed to the hype surrounding derby week. He recalled playing for the Brumbies in 2005 and being confronted by the Waratahs when their team sat in the sides' common milkshake spot.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham wants his players to focus on the Waratahs, not Wallabies selection. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS) Larkham said he remembered that interaction 21 years ago, with the Waratahs later going on to claim their first win against their rivals in Canberra.

"Whether it actually decided the fate of the game I'm not sure, but those sorts of things go into the game," he said with a grin.

"Mind games (happen) between coaches, sometimes players ... because it is traditionally the best two teams in Australia going at it.

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"It's the biggest game of the year for us traditionally, so we're certainly looking forward to it."

Fresh off a gripping 33-24 comeback win against the Chiefs last Friday, the Brumbies will be looking to bank a fifth win going into their bye round, while the Waratahs need a victory to bounce back from a 35-20 loss to the Blues.

Like in 2005, the Waratahs will have to defy history if they are to win, having not beaten the Brumbies in Canberra in eight games.