'When are we going to learn?' McKellar hits out over Meredith hype

The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss the Waratahs' third straight loss, lamenting it looks like the same old problems in Sydney despite coach Dan McKellar's offseason changes. (1:43)

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Dan McKellar has cautioned against placing unfair pressure on in-form Declan Meredith amid growing hype that the ACT Brumbies playmaker could be the answer to the Wallabies' troublesome No.10 spot.

Adding extra spice to the Brumbies' Super Rugby Pacific derby on Saturday night, the NSW Waratahs coach says "a couple of good games" shouldn't suddenly make Meredith a Wallabies contender.

Yet clearly Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt believes the 26-year-old is.

"Having watched him at Brumbies training, he also is quite commanding in the way that he runs the team, in that others are looking for direction," Schmidt told Stan Sport last week after also gushing over the late bloomer's speed and versatility.

"Declan's done a longer apprenticeship than most coming into Super Rugby. Some of the other guys, they come in very young and it's hard to see the wood for the trees sometimes at 10, with that step up and pressure.

"And when you get to Test level, that wood's a lot thicker.

"Having had those experiences and built on them, I think it just allows him to see more, and stay calmer, and be more decisive."

Proving a worthy fly-half replacement for Noah Lolesio following the ex-Wallaby's move to Japan, Meredith has steered the Brumbies to third on the ladder this season.

McKellar is not surprised, having been key to Meredith joining the ACT outfit in 2023.

"He's a good young man. Declan came down from Cairns and originally was probably a fullback that's developed into playing at 10," he said on Wednesday.

Dan McKellar says the officials need to take their time on tight decisions in Super Rugby DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images

"He's performed well, performed well for them last year.

"I just get nervous for the individual when all of a sudden he's played a couple of good games, we start throwing in Wallaby chat again.

"Like, when are we going to learn that that sort of pressure on young men doesn't help them, and it's been going on for I don't know how many years now."

McKellar said he "could rattle off 10 names" of young playmakers whose careers have been cruelled after being over-hyped.

"You've got to string a couple of good seasons together before you develop, and we're just trying to find the diamond in the rough.

"Declan's been good, but I think as a game we need to not apply pressure on him and thinking that he's going to be the next big thing.