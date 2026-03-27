Women's Six Nations 2026: Schedule, results, table, squads, news, TV info, more

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England have won the last seven Six Nations titles. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

The Women's Six Nations is back!

Will France finally get one over their English rivals? Or will the Red Roses, fresh off victory in last year's World Cup, add another trophy to their impressive collection?

The stage is set for another exciting tournament, so here is everything you need to know ahead of kick off.

ROUND ONE

Saturday, April 11

France vs. Italy, Grenoble, 12.25 p.m. -- BBC

England vs. Ireland, London, 2.45 p.m. -- BBC

Wales vs. Scotland, Cardiff, 4.40 p.m. -- BBC

ROUND TWO

Saturday, April 18

Scotland vs. England, Edinburgh, 1.30 p.m. -- BBC

Wales vs. France, Cardiff, 3.35 p.m. -- BBC

Ireland vs. Italy, Galway, 5.40 p.m. -- BBC

ROUND THREE

Saturday, April 25

England vs. Wales, Bristol, 2.15 p.m. -- BBC

Italy vs. Scotland, Parma, 4.30 p.m. -- BBC

France vs. Ireland, Clermont-Ferrand, 8.10 p.m. -- BBC

ROUND FOUR

Saturday, May 9

Italy vs. England, Parma, 2 p.m. -- BBC

Scotland vs. France, Edinburgh, 4.15 p.m. -- BBC

Ireland vs. Wales, Belfast, 6.30 p.m. -- BBC

ROUND FIVE

Sunday, May 17

Wales vs. Italy, Cardiff, 12.15 p.m. -- BBC

Ireland vs. Scotland, Dublin, 2.40 p.m. -- BBC

France vs. England, Bordeaux, 4.15 p.m. -- BBC

How to watch and follow the games

The games will be shown across the BBC in the UK as well as S4C in Wales. In Ireland, the matches will be broadcast on RTÉ and Virgin, on Sky in Italy and France TV in France.

BBC Radio 5Live will have radio commentary

What happened in 2025?

Once again, England and France dominated the tournament and it came down to a winner takes all match between them on the final day.

The Red Roses, who would go on to win the World Cup in emphatic fashion later in the year, clinched the title and the Grand Slam, beating France 43-42 at Twickenham.

Ireland finished third thanks to an extra bonus point as they finished with two wins alongside Scotland and Italy.

Ireland's Aoife Wafer was voted player of the tournament while French fullback Morgane Bourgeois topped the points-scoring chart with 73 while England winger Abby Dow, who has since retired from international rugby, finished top try scorer with six.

Six Nations squads:

England:

Forwards: Christiana Balogun, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Abi Burton, May Campbell, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Amy Cokayne, Maddie Feaunati, Liz Hanlon, Daisy Hibbert-Jones, Lilli Ives Campion, Sadia Kabeya, Haineala Lutui, Alex Matthews, Annabel Meta, Maud Muir, Marlie Packer, Connie Powell, Demelza Short, Morwenna Talling, Jodie Verghese

Backs: Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Millie David, Zoe Harrison, Tatyana Heard, Natasha Hunt, Megan Jones, Ellie Kildunne, Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, Lucy Packer, Sarah Parry, Flo Robinson, Helena Rowland, Emma Sing, Mia Venner, Bo Westcombe-Evans

France:

Forwards: Amalia Bazola Allieres, Rose Bernadou, Axelle Berthoumieu, Yllana Brosseau, Léa Champon, Khoudedia Cissokho, Cloé Correa, Célia Domain, Charlotte Escudero, Madoussou Fall Raclot, Manae Feleu, Léa Gabriagues, Julia Grosz, Assia Khalfaoui, Mathilde Lazarko, Ambre Mwayembe, Elsa Peyras, Elisa Riffonneau, Lou Roboam, Siobhan Soqeta, Oihana Tome Belmonte, Kiara Zago.

Backs: Carla Arbez, Pauline Barrat, Émilie Boulard, Pauline Bourdon Sansus, Morgane Bourgeois, Océane Buisson, Alexandra Chambon, Anaïs Grando, Joanna Grisez, Marie Ibanez, Louen Laramy, Léa Murie, Lina Queyroi, Aubane Rousset, Aëlig Tregouet, Gabrielle Vernier.

Ireland:

Forwards: Jemima Adams Verling, Sophie Barrett, Beth Buttimer, Eilís Cahill, Ruth Campbell, Jane Clohessy, Linda Djougang, Brittany Hogan, Neve Jones, Erin King, Aoibheann McGrath, Sadhbh McGrath, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Sam Monaghan, Grace Moore, Niamh O'Dowd, Ellena Perry, Ailish Quinn, Fiona Tuite, Aoife Wafer, Dorothy Wall,

Backs: Alana McInerney, Anna McGann, Aoibheann Reilly, Aoife Dalton, Béibhinn Parsons, Caitríona Finn, Dannah O'Brien, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Eve Higgins, Nancy McGillivray, Niamh Gallagher, Robyn O'Connor, Stacey Flood, Vicky Elmes Kinlan

Wales:

Forwards: Gwenllian Pyrs, Maisie Davies, Katherine Baverstock, Stella Orrin, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Donna Rose, Elan Jones, Jenni Scoble, Kelsey Jones, Molly Reardon, Carys Phillips, Kendall Waudby, Gwen Crabb, Tilly Vucaj, Alaw Pyrs, Natalia John, Kate Williams, Bethan Lewis, Bryonie King, Jorja Aiono, Branwen Metcalfe, Georgia Evans, Alisha Joyce.

Backs: Keira Bevan, Sian Jones, Seren Lockwood, Lleucu George, Kayleigh Powell, Courtney Keight, Hannah Dallavalle, Jenna De Vera, Savannah Picton-Powell, Kelsie Webster, Jasmine Joyce, Lisa Neumann, Carys Cox, Nikita Prothero, Seren Singleton.

Italy:

Forwards: Gaia Dosi, Gaia Maris, Alessia Pilani, Silvia Turani, Vittoria Zanette, Chiara Cheli, Desiree Spinelli, Vittoria Vecchini, Francesca Andreoli, Elettra Costantini, Giordana Duca, Valeria Fedrighi, Alessandra Frangipani, Elena Errichiello, Elisa Giordano, Alissa Ranuccini, Francesca Sgorbini, Beatrice Veronese.

Backs: Alia Bitonci, Gaia Buso, Sofia Stefan, Veronica Madia, Emma Stevanin, Natascia Aggio, Micol Cavina, Giada Corradini, Alyssa D'Incà, Sara Mannini, Michela Sillari, Francesca Granzotto, Rubina Grassi, Aura Muzzo, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, Gabriella Serio

Scotland:

Forwards: Leah Bartlett, Holland Bogan, Becky Boyd, Elliann Clarke, Emily Coubrough, Hollie Cunningham, Eva Donaldson, Poppy Fletcher, Evie Gallagher, Rachel Malcolm, Elis Martin, Rachel McLachlan, Louise McMillan, Molly Poolman, Aila Ronald, Lana Skeldon, Imogen Spence, Alex Stewart, Aicha Sutcliffe, Emma Wassell, Anne Young.

Backs: Ceitidh Ainsworth, Leia Brebner-Holden, Shona Campbell, Rhea Clarke, Rianna Darroch, Coreen Grant, Rhona Lloyd, Francesca McGhie, Helen Nelson, Emma Orr, Rachel Philipps, Hannah Ramsay, Chloe Rollie, Lucia Scott, Meryl Smith, Hannah Walker, Evie Wills