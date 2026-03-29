Wallabies blow as Skelton suffers suspected Achilles rupture

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The Wallabies are facing a Test campaign without star lock Will Skelton, after the 33-year-old appeared to rupture his Achilles tendon while playing for La Rochelle at the weekend.

Just days after ESPN revealed Skelton, alongside Taniela Tupou and Tom Hooper, were likely to miss this year's Bledisloe Cup series, the veteran second-rower departed his side's Top 14 clash with Bayonne after just 30 minutes.

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Skelton later posted an image of his foot in a moon boot to social media with the accompanying caption "c'est la vie", while La Rochelle assistant coach Remi Tales relayed the club's fears over their star forward's immediate future.

"There's a suspected Achilles tendon rupture," La Rochelle assistant coach Tales told the press. "It's tough for a player like him, given the effort he's put in to come back after his calf injury.

"We're all thinking of him and hope he recovers quickly, because we need him."

It was Skelton's second game back from a calf injury that had kept him sidelined since early January, while the Australian had managed just six Top 14 games and one further Champions Cup appearance this season.

While Skelton was poised to miss this year's Bledisloe Cup because the annual trans-Tasman showdown has been pushed outside World Rugby's Test window to accommodate the four-Test Springboks-All Blacks series, it's likely outgoing Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt would have called on his star lock for the Nations Championship.

Will Skelton is helped off the field during La Rochelle's Top 14 clash with Bayonne, March 28, 2026 Gaizka IROZ / AFP via Getty Images

Schmidt will round out his Wallabies tenure with games against Ireland, France and Italy, all of whom loom as tough opponents, in July, before the Kiwi hands over to Les Kiss.

Skelton showed his value during last year's British and Irish Lions series, starring in the second and third Tests against the tourists. And despite a decade-long stint overseas, he was poised to be a huge part of the Wallabies' plans for next year's World Cup on home soil.

But he could now be in a race against time to be fit for the tournament, with Achilles ruptures notorious for their long and difficult recoveries.

The Wallabies aren't short on second-row options, while youngsters Lachie Shaw and Miles Amatosero are rising stars, but the absence of the world-class Skelton for 2026 would be a big blow for both Schmidt and Kiss.