All Blacks star Tamaiti Williams' Super season over after spinal infection

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All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams will miss the remainder of Super Rugby Pacific after he was diagnosed with a spinal infection.

The Crusaders on Monday revealed Williams' campaign was done, the front-rower admitted to hospital with discitis, an infection in one of the discs in his spine.

"I've had a sore back for a couple of weeks and had to come in for some scans and blood tests," Williams said via a Crusaders statement.

"They found an infection in my back called discitis, which means I'm going to be on antibiotics for a pretty long time. Unfortunately, my Crusade for 2026 is over."

Despite his disappointment, Williams said his situation could have been worse.

"I'm feeling gutted, but I'm also grateful that the news isn't as bad as what it could be," he said. "Being in hospital, you see a lot, and it makes you appreciate that this place is here to save us. I've been told I'm going to make a 100% recovery, so I'm thankful for that."

Williams could yet miss some of the Test season under new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie, with the Crusaders confirming that his future beyond the Super Rugby season remained unclear.

The loosehead prop has become one of the key pillars in the All Blacks' scrum in recent years, establishing himself as New Zealand's first-choice No. 1 when fit.

Tamaiti Williams won't play any further part in the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season Michael Bradley/Getty Images

But he has also had his issues with injury, Williams' latest ailment sidelining him since the Crusaders' Round 4 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

The Crusaders are back in action on Friday against the Fijian Drua having enjoyed the bye in Round 7 of Super Rugby.

They sit in sixth place with a 3-3 record.