Wallabies to face Ireland in 2027, will play seven Tests before Rugby World Cup

The Wallabies will return to Canberra for a Test match for the first time in 10 years after Rugby Australia confirmed a final Rugby World Cup warmup match against Ireland next year.

Australia will host Andy Farrell's side on Sept. 18 just nine days out from the World Cup opener, against Hong Kong in Perth, in what will be the first Test the Wallabies have played in the national capital since they defeated Argentina 45-27 in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Wallaroos will continue their recent run of games in Canberra, adding a clash with Scotland on Oct. 23 this year.

"The ACT is one of the world's great rugby nurseries and we are extremely pleased to be taking two huge Test matches to GIO Stadium Canberra in 2026 and 2027," Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh said.

"The rugby community in Canberra is deeply passionate and holds a great appreciation for international touring teams, as we witnessed last year when the biggest GIO Stadium Canberra rugby crowd in 20 years packed the venue for the Brumbies' thrilling match against the British & Irish Lions.

"The Wallaroos love playing in front of their loyal fans in Canberra and the Scotland Test should be a very competitive match, with both teams side-by-side on the World Rugby ladder. And the Wallabies are looking forward to playing their first Test match at GIO Stadium Canberra in 10 years - and their first ever against Ireland in Canberra - as both teams finalise their preparations for the eagerly-anticipated home Rugby World Cup."

The Wallabies will return to Canberra in 2027 to play their first Test in the nation's capital since 2017, when they defeated Argentina Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The additional Test in 2027 means the Wallabies will now play seven Test matches before the World Cup begins. In the build-up to the 2023 tournament in France, Australia played only five.

The decision to stage a full Rugby Championship, rather than a truncated version as typical of World Cup years, will test Australia's depth like never before. In 2023, the Wallabies lost Allan Alaalatoa, Michael Hooper and Len Ikitau during the Rugby Championship, while Taniela Tupou and skipper Will Skelton both later suffered injuries at training after the team's opening game of the World Cup.

The decision to take a major Test to Canberra, who missed out on becoming a World Cup host city, comes at a time when the state of GIO Stadium remains an ongoing discussion point.

Former Wallabies back-rower turned senator David Pocock continues to push for a new stadium in Canberra, while Canterbury Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo suffered a cut hand after a window in the coaches box shattered during his side's NRL win over the Raiders earlier this month.