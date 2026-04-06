Ben Donaldson lights up as he revives Wallabies hopes

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We're officially halfway through Super Rugby Pacific after the Easter long weekend saw a shortened round.

The Hurricanes still remain on top while the Reds are just clinging onto sixth spot after wins to the Crusaders, Chiefs and Weatern Force.

DONALDSON COMES OUT ON TOP IN BATTLE OF WALLABIES FLYHALVES

It was the only game of the weekend that didn't go to script with the Queensland Reds serving up one of their worst performances for the year in front of a home crowd, just a week after they were decimated in Wellington.

And while incumbent Wallabies coach Les Kiss will be scratching his head over what exactly has gone wrong for his side that were enjoying a four-game win streak until 10 days ago, current Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt will be very happy with what he saw from Force flyhalf Ben Donaldson, who is pushing for a return to the gold jersey.

In the battle between the flyhalves it was clear who out-played the other with Donaldson producing his finest performance of the year, barely putting a toe wrong in his side's 42-19 victory.

Ben Donaldson of the Force Albert Perez/Getty Images

His passing game was slick, kicking-game pinpoint accurate, including an impressive cross-field kick to a soaring Darby Lancaster in the 50th minute, while his efforts off the tee will have Schmidt excited with the Wallabies desperate for accuracy at the posts.

His standout contribution came from his running game though, as he eagerly took the ball to the line on several occasions, playing a flatter game manipulating the defence to cut through holes himself, or for his teammates. He finished the match with eight carries while beating four defenders, while his vision to put up a beautiful chip-and-chase was a standout on the highlight reel from his night. His fearless game play saw his side rip the Reds' defence apart, especially through an impressive 28 to 7 second half.

"It's been a bit of a work on through the year," Donaldson told Stan Sport post-match. "I feel like I've been a bit rusty in my running game, probably not running as much as I want to, probably ditching the ball to the forwards too much.

"Cronno's [Simon Cron] been challenging me at training to stay flat, challenge the line, get options inside and outside and tonight I feel like I did that pretty well and got the boys through a few gaps as well."

Meanwhile, Carter Gordon could only play second fiddle as he failed to regain control for his side, while the only truly impressive piece of backline play didn't involve the No.10 at all, as Tim Ryan cut through the Force defence off a nice inside ball from Hunter Paisami in the 24th minute.

His decision to continue to avoid the kicking tee will only continue to play against him when it comes to selection time.

YOUNG GUN HARVEY STRUGGLES IN FIRST NZ EXCURSION

A week after getting their season back on track, the Waratahs returned to their wicked ways and produced what could only be considered their worst performance of the season, shipping 42 points in an absolute drubbing in Hamilton.

While the whole squad failed to fire a shot and were lucky to still be within striking distance 13-7 by the half hour mark, it was young gun Sid Harvey whose poor showing came at exactly the wrong time in his first expedition across the ditch.

Sid Harvey of the Waratahs reacts after losing Phil Walter/Getty Images

After an outstanding performance against the Brumbies in Canberra led the side to an historic victory in the capital, it was a different story on Easter Saturday, after a horror fumble in the ninth minute opened the door for Kyren Taumoefolau to open the scoring. The error was only compounded through several more dropped balls and a hammering hit from Quinn Tupaea. Despite a try in the 32-minute, it was an otherwise forgetful night for the 20-year-old.

The youngster can't be the only one to wear the blame for the poor outing though with Jack Debreczeni also struggling while execution once again cruelled multiple opportunities, including an impressive Max Jorgesnen break down the edge only to be squandered by a fumbled pass in the opening half.

What added insult to injury was the side's social media post labelling the loss as "just falling short". In no world is a 28-point loss falling 'just short' and the fans certainly let them know it. Within hours the post had been edited. But with the Tahs finals' aspirations holding on by a thread, it's likely the side will feel the brunt of fan frustration again this season.

MORE QUESTIONS FOR RA AND LES KISS

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There might be some nervous twitching going on at Rugby Australia headquarters this week after Les Kiss's Reds fell to their second straight blowout defeat in humbling fashion.

Blown off the park in Wellington, a much better outing was expected on Saturday in front of a home crowd against competition battlers the Force. Instead, the wheels fell off once again for the Reds who started fast only to fall apart after 20 minutes. The Force bulldozed the Reds defence, while the side was simply out enthused in the second as the Force quickly blew them off the park.

It's left some questioning if Kiss has already switched off at the Reds - definitely not - but there will be some at RA feeling hot under the collar as the incumbent Wallabies coach struggles to turn his side's season around.

Meanwhile, Dan McKellar will be feeling the pressure as well after the Waratahs extended their winless streak in New Zealand to 11-straight.

It's clear the talent is there, so too the ability - their win in Canberra was their most impressive of the season - but stringing consistent performances together is their undoing and travelling to New Zealand is clearly their kryptonite. Someone must stand up in the coming weeks to set their season back on track, or it's a second season McKellar has failed to take the Waratahs to the finals and that won't be accepted.