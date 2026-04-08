Super Rugby Pacific Teams: Round 9 lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The ESPN Scrum Reset team recaps Ben Donaldson's superb showing against the Reds, highlighting his running game and goal-kicking as to why he should be in Joe Schmidt's Wallabies squad. (1:42)

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We've rounded the halfway mark and set course for the finals of Super Rugby Pacific.

Worryingly for Australia, Kiwi teams fill the top four positions on the ladder, though a series of New Zealand derbies in the run to playoffs could shift that order.

The Brumbies, meanwhile, can also affect the ladder by adding the Highlanders to their list of Kiwi victims when they open Round 9 in Dunedin on Friday.

Good luck with your tips. Haven't got a tipping comp together yet? Don't worry, you've still got plenty of time, join ESPN Footytips today!

[Note: all odds correct 11am 8/4]

Friday, April 10

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand 5:05pm (AEST)

Highlanders: Taine Robinson, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jona Nareki, Cam Millar, Nic Shearer; Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Te Kamaka Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta'avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Saulu Ma'u, Hugh Renton, Sean Withy, Adam Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa, Taniela Tele'a

Brumbies: Andy Muirhead, Ollie Sapsford, Kadin Pritchard, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Charlie Cale, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Lachie Shaw, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Lachie Lonergan, Black Schoupp, Darcy Breen, Toby McPherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Hudson Creighton.

Officials: Referee: Ben O'Keeffe; Assistant Referees: Warwick Lahmert, Todd Petrie; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: These teams should be fresh after the Round 8 bye. There is good news for the Brumbies who welcome back Allan Alaalatoa at tighthead and Lachie Lonergan on the bench, while the ACT have also won the last five games between the two teams, including their most recent clash in Dunedin. The Highlanders were meanwhile hammered by the red-hot Hurricanes last time out in Dunedin, and really need to win this one to stay in touch with the top six. Still, it feels like the Brumbies have a little more talent at their disposal, and their 3-0 record against Kiwi teams this year should be the source of added confidence. Brumbies by 12.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Highlanders: $1.90; Brumbies: $1.90

Saturday, April 11

Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, New Zealand, 12:05pm (AEST)

Moana: William Havili, Solomon Alaimalo, Tevita Latu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Glen Vaihu, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Augustine Pulu, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Niko Jones, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Veikoso Poloniati, Tom Savage, Paula Latu, Millenium Sanerivi, Malaki Hala-Ngatai. Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Atu Moli, Jimmy Tupou, Semisi Paea, Melani Matavao, Patrick Pellegrini, Tyler Pulini.

Chiefs: Liam Coombes-Fabling, Leroy Carter, Kyle Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Kyren Taumoefolau, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima, Simon Parker, Jahrome Brown, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i (capt), Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi,. Reuben O'Neill, Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Jared Profitt, Sione Ahio, Fiti Sa, Luke Jacobson, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Josh Jacomb, Reon Paul.

Officials: Referee: Marcus Playle; Assistant Referees: James Doleman, Fraser Hannon; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: Moana have just one win to show for their efforts so far this season, and have been on the end of several big defeats. That looks like being the case again here, with the Chiefs recalling Damian McKenzie at No. 10; this is the sort of free-flowing contest in which the All Blacks utility thrives. The +31.5 start might still not be enough to get Moana home. Chiefs by 35.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Moana: $21, +31.5 $1.90; Chiefs: $1.01, -31.5 $1.90

Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji 2:35pm (AEST)

Drua: Ilaisa Droasese, Iosefo Namoce, Isikeli Rabitu, Isikeli Basiyalo, Tailrace Samusamuvodre (co-c), Isaiah Armstrong- Ravula, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa; Elia Canakaivata, Motikiai Murray, Etonia Waqa, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Nasilasila (co-c), Mesake Doge, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet. Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Kitione Salawa, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Manasa Mataele

Force: Mac Grealy, George Bridge, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Dylan Pietsch, Ben Donaldson, Henry Robertson; Vaiolini Ekuasi, Jack Daly, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Jeremy Williams, Franco Molina, Misinale Epenisa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: Nic Dolly, Marley Pearce, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Lopeti Faifua, Will Harris, Agustin Moyano, Kurtley Beale, Zac Lomax

Officials: Referee: Damon Murphy; Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey; TMO: James Leckie

Prediction: The Force are coming off their best performance of the year, a big win over the Reds in Brisbane last week. The question is, however: can they back it up? The West Aussies are yet to win in Fiji in Super Rugby and while the Drua have dropped two games in Lautoka this season, they will feel they have the edge on the Force. There is good news for the Force in Dylan Pietsch's inclusion after he came off early in his return game last week, while Zac Lomax is again included for his debut after a late scratching last week. Drua by 7.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Drua: $1.50, -4.5 $1.85; Force: $2.50, +4.5 $1.90

Allan Alaalatoa will play his first game for the Brumbies this year after recovering from injury Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand, 5:05pm (AEST)

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Josh Moorby, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett (co-captain), Fehi Fineanganofo, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi (co-captain), Devan Flanders, Warner Dearns, Caleb Delany, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Siale Lauaki, Tevita Mafileo, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Jone Rova.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Codemeru Vai, AJ Lam, Xavi Taele, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Malachi Wrampling, Anton Segner, Che Clark, Sam Darry (capt), Josh Beehre, Marcel Renata, Bradley Slater, Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Sam Matenga, Tristyn Cook, Torian Barnes, Taufa Funaki, Pita Ahki, Payton Spencer.

Officials: Referee: Nic Berry; Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, Louis Trisley; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: The clear game of the week, which pits first vs. second against each other. A big crowd should be on hand for this one in Wellington, which puts 13 All Blacks and two further internationals on show. The Hurricanes are riding a five-game winning streak with their only defeat coming in Round 3 against the Drua, while the Blues have improved week on week since their loss to the Brumbies in Canberra. This clash is vital for both sides with many Kiwi derbies still to come, but perhaps the Canes are just going a little better right now? Hurricanes by 3.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurricanes: $1.34, -8.5 $1.90; Blues: $3.20, +8.5 $1.90

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia, 7:35pm (AEST)

Reds: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Carter Gordon, Kalani Thomas; Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Lukhan Sakakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Nick Bloomfield, Matt Faessler, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Richie Asiata, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Zane Nonggorr, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Louis Werchon, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Isaac Henry

Crusaders: Johnny McNicholl, Chay Fihaki, Leicester Fainga'anuku, David Havili (capt), Sevu Reece, Taha Kemara, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Corey Kellow, Dom Gardiner, Jamie Hannah, Antonio Shalfoon, Fletcher Newell, George Bell, George Bower. Replacements: Manumaua Letiu, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Johnny Lee, Louie Chapman, Rivez Reihana, Dallas McLeod.

Officials: Referee: Angus Gardner Assistant Referees: George Myers, Matt Kellahan; TMO: Aaron Paterson

Prediction: What has happened to the Reds? Hammered by the Hurricanes and then the Force, the Reds sorely need to reverse their recent struggles or a once promising season will instead amount to nothing. They get a boost here with news All Blacks Codie Taylor and Will Jordan have been scratched from the Crusaders side by injury, while there is no Ethan Blackadder. Still, the Reds will have to contain Leicester Fainga'anuku or a third straight defeat will lie in wait. Reds by 2.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Reds: $2.80, +6.5 $1.95; Crusaders: $1.42, -6.5 $1.85