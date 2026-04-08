England vs. Ireland, Women's Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

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England begin their Women's Six Nations title defence on Saturday, hosting Ireland at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

The Red Roses are back in action for the first time since their emphatic World Cup final win at the same venue in September.

Head coach John Mitchell, who has re-signed through to the next World Cup, is looking to steer England to a eighth-straight title.

Meg Jones will lead the side as captain with Zoe Stratford set to miss the tournament after announcing she is pregnant.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's match.

Key details:

Who: England vs. Ireland

When: Saturday, April 11 at 2.25 p.m. GMT.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London

Referee: Precious Pazani (ZRU)

Assistant Referees: Jess Ling (RA), Zoe Naude (SARU)

Television Match Official: Aaron Paterson (NZR)

Where is England vs. Ireland being broadcast?

England won the World Cup in September. Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

The match will be televised on the BBC One in the U.K. and on RTÉ in Ireland. Radio commentary will be on BBC Radio 5 Live.

ESPN will have live updates of the match.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.