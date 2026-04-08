Les Kiss welcomes Wallabies scrutiny amid Reds' struggles

The ESPN Scrum Reset team recaps Ben Donaldson's superb showing against the Reds, highlighting his running game and goal-kicking as to why he should be in Joe Schmidt's Wallabies squad. (1:42)

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Les Kiss is leaning on nearly three decades of coaching experience when he says he's undeterred by scrutiny of his Super Rugby Pacific fortunes before taking over as Wallabies coach.

But Kiss, the former rugby league winger from Bundaberg, admits the Queensland Reds need to rediscover their verve in a crunch clash with the Crusaders in Brisbane.

Back-to-back losses have dropped the Reds, who were on a four-game winning streak, to sixth ahead of a run of four games against top-five sides.

After keeping the Drua to just six points in their maiden win in Fiji they've conceded 52 and 42 points in losses to the table-topping Hurricanes then the Western Force, who had won just one other game this season.

And the critics have come for Kiss, who will replace Joe Schmidt as Test coach at the end of the season.

"Yeah, that's my life, isn't it," Kiss said of the extra layer of scrutiny being applied to the Reds' season.

"I've got no qualms at all, even if that wasn't there. I feel it all.

"I'm an invested coach, emotional coach, but I've been through the mill a bit, through a lot."

Kiss played for Queensland and Australia in rugby league, then landed in rugby union where he coached or administered football departments in South Africa, Australia, Ireland and England before returning to Ballymore in 2023.

He laughed when asked if he could "resuscitate" the Reds' season.

Les Kiss [R] understands he will face intense scrutiny unless the Reds arrest their recent Super Rugby slide Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

"Resuscitation? Here comes the headline, 'Kiss of life'. I'll see the 'Kiss of death' coming at some stage, I guess," he chuckled.

"I wouldn't call it a resuscitation."

Kiss admitted the mighty effort in Fiji may have taken a toll but expects a sturdier showing against the defending champions on Saturday at Suncorp.

"We're better than that and that's what we've talked about this week. Let's rise up," he said.

With Tom Lynagh still unable to train fully because of illness this week the fly-half was not considered for selection.

Carter Gordon will again wear the No. 10 while Matt Faessler and Tim Ryan will replace concussed pair Josh Nasser and Treyvon Pritchard at hooker and wing respectively.