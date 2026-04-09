Wallabies squad for Nations Championship: Keep, Dump or Add?

The ESPN Scrum Reset team recaps Ben Donaldson's superb showing against the Reds, highlighting his running game and goal-kicking as to why he should be in Joe Schmidt's Wallabies squad. (1:42)

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We've reached the midway point of Super Rugby Pacific for 2026 and, let's face it, things could be better for Australia.

While the Brumbies are a perfect 3/3 against Kiwi teams ahead of Friday's visit to Dunedin to face the Highlanders, they have dropped two key games at home to local rivals the Waratahs and Reds.

Queensland were meanwhile flying at 4-1 two weeks ago but have since suffered successive hammerings by the Hurricanes and Force. The Waratahs and Force have each had their moments but are already facing an uphill battle to reach the finals.

So what does all that mean from a Wallabies perspective? And who has played themselves in - or out - of Australia's squad for Joe Schmidt's final three Tests at the helm?

With the 2025 spring tour squad as our most recent reference, welcome to the first edition of our Wallabies: Keep, Dump or Add, for 2026.

PROP

Spring tour squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Taniela Tupou.

Keep: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross

Dump: Taniela Tupou

Add: Dan Botha

Allan Alaalatoa will play his first game of the season this Friday in what will be a welcomed sight for Schmidt and his successor Les Kiss. The Brumbies have struggled up front without him, despite the best efforts of Darcy Breen, with ACT ranked 10th for scrum success this season.

Angus Bell is "loving" his time in Belfast meanwhile, playing 12 games across the United Rugby Championship and European Challenge Cup, and should return mentally refreshed for the July campaign. Behind that, Aidan Ross, Tom Robertson and Zane Nonggorr are doing just enough to retain their places in Schmidt's squad.

Tupou meanwhile has managed just seven games for Racing 92 in Paris, the vast majority of which have come off the bench. It may be best for Tupou to be given some time off when he returns Down Under, and instead set for Tests against Japan and Argentina in September.

Taniela Tupou hasn't exactly been setting the world on fire since his move to Racing 92 ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images

The man who should right now be the beneficiary of that plan is Dan Botha. The Waratahs tighthead has shouldered a heavy workload in a NSW scrum that had, until the weekend anyway, performed well beyond expectations.

The name to watch later in the season is Massimo De Lutiis, who on Wednesday committed his long-term future to Australian rugby after rumours of a switch to Ulster and Ireland emerged last week. If De Lutiis can get back on the field and stay fit for the run to July, then he will likely win a call-up for the Nations Championship openers.

HOOKER

Spring tour squad: Matt Faessler, Josh Nasser, Billy Pollard

Keep: Josh Nasser, Billy Pollard, Matt Faessler

Dump: -

Add: -

Billy Pollard remains the clear front-runner here, with his lineout throwing and work around the paddock likely to see him wear the Wallabies No. 2 jersey against Ireland come July. He will also appreciate having Alaatatoa back alongside him at scrum time from Friday.

Josh Nasser is having a solid season for the Reds, but teammate Matt Faessler has managed only three of the Reds' seven games to date. Given his previous Wallabies contributions, Faessler isn't in any serious jeopardy just yet, but the chasing pack is closing in.

That pack is headed Ethan Dobbins. The Waratahs have the third best lineout success rate in the competition, while Dobbins has been busy on both sides of the ball, and has proven he is a turnover threat at the breakdown.

His potential inclusion could well be dictated by whether NSW can work themselves into a position to play finals, but at 25 and in his third season of Super Rugby we are starting to see a hooker capable of going on to higher honours.

Beyond that, Brandon Paenga-Amosa enjoyed his best game of the season in the Force's upset of the Reds and is an established Test campaigner who won't be far from Schmidt's thoughts. Lachie Lonergan will meanwhile make his return from a long layoff on Friday against the Highlanders.

LOCK

Spring tour squad: Josh Canham, Nick Frost, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams, Will Skelton [joined mid-tour]

Keep: Nick Frost, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams

Dump: Josh Canham, Will Skelton

Add: Matt Phillip, Lachlan Shaw

Nick Frost is in need of a big back half of Super Rugby. The Wallabies lock has been overlooked by Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham for much of the season but makes his return to the starting side this Friday.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto has probably been the pick of the Aussie locks, his ball-carrying and defensive physicality of huge value to the Reds; he has also picked off four lineout steals.

But it's Jeremy Williams who can really upset opposition lineout ball, with the Force skipper picking off nine throws this season. He continues to be busy around the paddock, too, and another year older looms as a key player for the Wallabies this season.

One player far nearer the end of his career than the start is sadly Will Skelton, who after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in the Top 14 some 10 days ago won't wear Wallaby gold in 2026. There is hope Skelton could still play a major role for the Wallabies at next year's World Cup, but his absence could open up an opportunity for Lachie Shaw to earn his first Wallabies call-up in July.

Matt Philip [R] is a weekly contributor for the Waratahs, leading from the front as captain Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Shaw has been superb for the Brumbies this season. He is a key lineout target, gets through a heap of defensive work, and never ducks any of the tough, tight carries that are the hallmark of the Brumbies' attacking framework.

Another name to keep an eye on is Miles Amatosero. After a disastrous start to the season - namely his training ground dust-up with Angus Scott-Young - and a steep learning curve since his return from France, we are beginning to see why the Waratahs were so keen to bring him home from Clermont. Amatosero remains a work-in-progress, but he has been physical on both sides of the ball and a key part of the Waratahs' third-ranked lineout. In the meantime, the hard-working Matt Phillip should get the nod ahead of Josh Canham, who has been sidelined for some time with injury.

BACK-ROW

Spring tour squad: Nick Champion de Crespigny, Fraser McReight, Pete Samu, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Harry Wilson, Tom Hooper [joined mid-tour]

Keep: Fraser McReight, Pete Samu, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Harry Wilson, Tom Hooper

Dump: Nick Champion de Crespigny

Add: Charlie Cale

The back-row is a source of great comfort for the Wallabies, with options aplenty at No. 6, 7 and 8.

There is just one change for me here, and it's a hard-luck story for Force hardman Nick Champion de Crespigny. His demotion is no knock on his form, and if Tom Hooper needs some time off after a long campaign in the northern winter, then de Crespigny's versatility make him the obvious replacement.

But Charlie Cale's form for the Brumbies has been irresistible. He also has a physical profile unlike any other back-rower in the country, meaning he can contribute both out wide and in tight, make a line break, finish tries with his speed and then also provide a key lineout target. Cale has 35 lineout wins for the Brumbies this season and picked off six opposition throws.

Pete Samu has impressed for the Waratahs, while Rob Valetini is back to his best at the Brumbies. Schmidt may have a difficult decision to make when it comes to his No. 6 and 8 selections, with balance key in any back-row trio.

Lachie Shaw [L], Isaac Henry [C] Charlie Cale have all caught the eye in Super Rugby this season Getty Images

SCRUM-HALVES

Spring tour squad: Jake Gordon, Ryan Lonergan, Kalani Thomas

Keep: Jake Gordon, Ryan Lonergan

Dump: Kalani Thomas

Add: -

The outstanding form of Ryan Lonergan has had everyone talking this season, with the Brumbies No. 9 the fulcrum of the ACT's attacking framework. Lonergan has thrown some brilliant balls, and crucially also started to run a bit more, making him more of a threat for opposition defences. He is however not goal-kicking [66.7%] as well as he would like, and 24 missed tackles from 60 attempts reflects the work he still needs to do on the defensive side of the ball.

Jake Gordon has meanwhile been solid enough for the Waratahs, without perhaps providing the same running highlights he has in seasons past. He remains Schmidt's go-to man at No. 9 due to his accurate box-kicking and slick service.

The man who will shake things up, particularly later in the year when Kiss takes over, is Tate McDermott. The Reds halfback is still to return from the nasty hamstring injury he suffered in Bledisloe I last season, with a Super Rugby comeback slated for the final few rounds of the regular season. Louis Werchon had kept Kalani Thomas out of the Queensland No. 9 jersey until recently, which won't have done his hopes of a place in Schmidt's squad for July any good.

The smokey at No. 9 is Henry Robertson. The Force scrum-half has built into the season nicely, having formed a strong combination with Ben Donaldson along the way. Robertson has a strong pass, and a running game that was evident against the Reds last week. If either Gordon or Lonergan goes down in the run to the finals, it may be Robertson who is the beneficiary come July.

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FLY-HALVES

Spring tour squad: Carter Gordon, Tane Edmed

Keep: Carter Gordon

Dump: Tane Edmed

Add: Ben Donaldson, Noah Lolesio

A move south to the Brumbies hasn't quite worked out for Tane Edmed, who misses selection purely for the fact he has been the clear second-choice fly-half in Canberra. He has, rightfully, been stuck behind Declan Meredith, who has starred for the Brumbies on several occasions this season. It may be a tad too soon for Meredith's Test call-up, despite the Queensland-raised playmaker recently earning praise from Schmidt.

Carter Gordon has meanwhile made a successful return to Super Rugby, which has included match-winning five-pointers against both the Brumbies and Waratahs. He was completely outplayed by opposite Ben Donaldson last week, though.

Donaldson was jettisoned by Schmidt for the second half of the Test season last year, told to work on his defence and aerial game. They remain areas in which he must improve, but his 90.3% goal-kicking percentage demands reinstatement within the Wallabies setup. Donaldson's performance against the Reds last Saturday was probably the most complete of any of Australia's No. 10 cohort to date this season.

Meanwhile in Japan, Noah Lolesio has been quietly going about his business since his return from a serious neck injury. The former Brumbies playmaker has now played six games for Toyota Industrie Shuttles in Japan's second division, with his most recent effort a 27-point showing that included a hat trick. Lolesio was Schmidt's man before injury, and it is likely the Kiwi will bring the No. 10 back for his final Wallabies campaign.

MIDFIELD

Spring tour squad: Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii, Hamish Stewart, Len Ikitau [joined mid-tour]

Keep: Hunter Paisami, Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii, Len Ikitau

Dump: Josh Flook, Hamish Stewart

Add: Isaac Henry

Schmidt has quite a bit to ponder in the midfield, headed by injuries to Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Len Ikitau. The Waratahs star should be back in the next three weeks, while Ikitau, who is on sabbatical at Exeter, could be back on the paddock even sooner. They are both walk-up starters, if fit, for the Test against Ireland on July 4.

Hunter Paisami is the other option at No. 12, though his decision to head for Japan next season could put his longer-term Wallabies future in doubt, particularly given recent comments from RA director of high-performance that there was, in fact, still an overseas player policy in place. That was contrary to what Horne indicated after the Lions last year.

Len Ikitau is nearing a return for Exeter after a shoulder injury Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

It is the same story for Josh Flook, who is off to Italy, while Hamish Stewart's size will always count against him at Test level, despite his excellent defensive work. With all that in mind, I'd be introducing Isaac Henry into the Wallabies environment for the first time. Henry is finally stringing some games together for the Reds after a wretched run with injury, can play at both 12 and 13, and offers a direct ball-carrying option that is in short supply in Australian rugby.

OUTSIDE BACKS

Spring tour squad: Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Corey Toole, Filipo Daugunu

Keep: Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Dylan Pietsch, Corey Toole, Filipo Daugunu

Dump: Harry Potter

Add: -

How nice was it to see Dylan Pietsch back on the paddock last week? Better yet, the injury that forced him to leave the field against the Reds hasn't kept the Force flyer out of Saturday's clash with the Drua.

Max Jorgensen meanwhile continues to be the star of Australia's backfield - and a rising star of world rugby full-stop - with the Waratahs winger providing multiple highlight moments already this season. Crucially, he is yet to miss any games through injury, as has been the case in years past.

Corey Toole meanwhile remains a key attacking threat for the Brumbies, while Filipo Daugunu's versatility and work over the ball make him a valuable addition to any backline group. Andrew Kellaway has also rediscovered some better form after he was overlooked by the Waratahs earlier in the year, but the shift home to Sydney hasn't been a happy one for Harry Potter.

With Tom Wright nearing a return from an ACL injury in the coming weeks, Potter could be the man omitted come July. But Wright will need to navigate the first nervous steps of his comeback.