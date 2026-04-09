Women's Six Nations: England name experienced side for opener vs. Ireland

Open Extended Reactions

England head coach John Mitchell has named an experienced side for their Women's Six Nations opener against Ireland on Saturday.

In what will be their first game since winning the World Cup at Twickenham in September, Mitchell has named a star-studded starting XV to begin their title defence with just one player, Haineala Lutui, in line to make their debut.

19-year-old back-row Lutui will earn her first Test cap from the bench.

Meg Jones (R) captains England with Ellie Kildunne at fullback. CameraSport via Getty Images

Meg Jones will captain the side from centre with Zoe Stratford last month announcing she will miss the tournament as she is pregnant.

Stratford is among four England players to have become pregnant since the team's World Cup triumph in September. Teammates Rosie Galligan and Marlie Packer announced on Wednesday that they are expecting a baby together.

Lark Atkin-Davies and Abbie Ward are also expecting.

Maddie Feaunati steps in to start at blindside flanker and will join Sadia Kabeya and Alex Matthews in the back-row.

Kelsey Clifford starts alongside veterans Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern in the front row with Lilli Ives Campion and Maddie Feaunati behind them in the scrum.

In the backline, Lucy Packer starts over Natasha Hunt alongside fly-half Zoe Harrison. Jones is partnered by Helena Rowland while fullback Ellie Kildunne is joined by wingers Jess Breach and Claudia Moloney-MacDonald in the back three.

"We've all felt the lasting impact of 2025, and that's reflected in the incredible ticket sales for Saturday's match," Mitchell said.

"The players relish, and absolutely deserve, the opportunity to perform in front of record crowds, but they also understand the responsibility that comes with that stage.

"We know success in this competition is never given; it has to be earned every time. We've prepared well as a group, and the players are ready to express themselves fully. We cannot wait to get started."

England XV vs. Ireland

1. Kelsey Clifford, 2. Amy Cokayne, 3. Sarah Bern, 4. Morwenna Talling, 5. Lilli Ives Campion, 6. Maddie Feaunati, 7. Sadia Kabeya, 8. Alex Matthews, 9. Lucy Packer, 10. Holly Aitchison, 11. Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, 12. Helena Rowland, 13. Megan Jones (captain), 14. Jess Breach, 15. Ellie Kildunne.

Replacements:

16. Connie Powell, 17. Mackenzie Carson, 18. Maud Muir, 19. Haineala Lutui, 20. Abi Burton, 21. Natasha Hunt, 22. Zoe Harrison, 23. Emma Sing.