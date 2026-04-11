England 33-12 Ireland: World champions off to flying start in Women's Six Nations in front of record crowd

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World champions England started the defence of their Women's Six Nations title with a 33-12 bonus-point victory over Ireland in front of a record attendance of 77,120 at Allianz Stadium.

In their first appearance since defeating Canada in last September's World Cup final, England went in at the interval 21-0 ahead thanks to Amy Cockayne's early try and a brace from Sarah Bern.

Jess Breach and the talismanic Ellie Kildunne touched down after the break, rendering tries from Amy McGann and Erin King in the final quarter as mere consolations for the Irish visitors.

England did not have to hit top gear to record a 34th consecutive Test victory at the outset of a campaign they hope will end with them lifting an eighth Six Nations crown in a row.

England captain Meg Jones celebrates the team's Six Nations victory in front of a record crowd. Morgan Harlow - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

They hit the front after just seven minutes as Lilli Ives Campion claimed the lineout and a rolling maul ended with Cockayne going over from close range, with Helena Rowland nailing the conversion.

Bern had her first after 18 minutes when barrelling over next to the posts and went over again just before the half hour, collecting Claudia Moloney-MacDonald's offload to crash down in the corner.

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Rowland added the extras to both tries and Kildunne thought she had England's fourth try just before the interval but video replays showed the full-back had spilled the ball when trying to ground.

Breach bagged her record 54th try from 54 internationals in the 54th minute and Ireland finally got on the board after the hour when, with Natasha Hunt limping off, McGann swivelled over under pressure.

Kildunne belatedly got in on the act in the final quarter of an hour as she shrugged off a couple of challenges and charged over before King went over under the posts for Ireland to complete the scoring.